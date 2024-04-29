Age restriction removed for pharmacist assessment of uncomplicated UTIs 

CANADA, April 29 - Pharmacists across the Island can now do an assessment and prescribe treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) for people of any age.

Previously, Islanders were required to be 19+ for this assessment. The age restriction has been lifted through the practice directive of the PEI College of Pharmacy.

“Pharmacy Plus PEI continues to improve access to healthcare for Islanders while allowing our health care professionals to practice to the full extent of their skills and education. With the removal of the age restrictions for UTIs, this will help reduce the number of physician and emergency room visits by accessing this care through community pharmacists. Please speak with your pharmacist for more information regarding an assessment for a UTI.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Although the age restriction has been removed, not all suspected urinary tract infections can be managed by pharmacists in the community, and you may need to be referred to a physician or a nurse practitioner. Islanders should speak to their pharmacist for more information regarding an assessment for a UTI.

"Pharmacists have been assessing patients over the age of 19 for uncomplicated urinary tract infections since 2020. The recent removal of the age restriction by the PEI College of Pharmacy allows additional patients access to timely care by pharmacists in their community,” said Michelle Wyand, PEI College of Pharmacy. “Pharmacists will continue to assess whether it is safe and appropriate to treat a suspected UTI based on the patient’s clinical presentation, medical history and individual circumstances.”

The Pharmacy Plus PEI program has been updated to provide a reimbursement for pharmacists that includes this expansion. The program recently celebrated more than 100,000 assessments for certain common ailments or to renew eligible prescriptions since the launch of the program 18 months ago.

Prescription renewals continue to be the most common reason for pharmacist assessment. Common ailments pharmacists have assessed and provided treatment for include urinary tract infections, cold sores, allergic rhinitis (hay fever, allergy-related runny nose), cough, COVID-19 assessment for medication (PaxlovidTM), gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), mild to moderate eczema, nasal congestion, sore throat and minor muscle pain.

Pharmacy Plus PEI is available at 49 pharmacies in 16 communities across the Island.

For more details, including contact information for participating pharmacies, visit: Pharmacy Plus PEI

