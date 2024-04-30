TiniFiber® to Showcase Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable at Connect (X) 2024
Visitors will discover TiniFiber's tough and flexible Micro Armor Fiber Cable, 65% smaller and 75% lighter, ideal for any application
Connect (X) 2024 presents an opportunity for TiniFiber to showcase our Micro Armor Fiber Cable, aligned with infrastructure solutions demanded by the 5G era. ”LINDENHURST, NEW YORK , USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-approved TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, announces their participation at Connect (X) 2024. The event is set to be held from May 14th-16th, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta.
— Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiber
Connect (X) is North America's premier business technology event uniting industry leaders in infrastructure solutions for connectivity, with a focus on supporting the evolution to 5G deployment. It brings together experts in 5G infrastructure, technology, services, and partnerships to facilitate communication across various platforms in the 21st century.
Visitors to the TiniFiber booth (#816), will have the opportunity to discover the company's flagship product, the TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions. This armored fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional alternatives, offering flexibility, durability, and ease of installation. TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber is suitable for a wide range of industries including A/V & Security, Commercial, DAS/Wireless, Broadband & Residential, Transportation, Data Centers, and Industrial / Factory Floors.
Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiber commented: “Connect (X) 2024 presents an opportunity for TiniFiber to showcase our Micro Armor Fiber Cable, aligned with infrastructure solutions demanded by the 5G era. As the connectivity landscape evolves, our cable technology stands ready to meet the challenges of delivering connectivity in diverse environments. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and demonstrating how TiniFiber can play a role in advancing 5G infrastructure.”
For inquiries or to arrange a meeting with the TiniFiber team at Connect (X) 2024, please reach out to our sales team at sales@tinifiber.com.
About TiniFiber®:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
Press Contact:
Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
emma@grandbridges.com
Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
team@grandbridges.com