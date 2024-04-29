COOKIES N’ CREAM, EXPANDS FRANCHISE EFFORT TO QUEENS, NEW YORK
COOKIES N’ CREAM has engaged the services of Franchise Growth Solutions to bring the franchise concept to the Tri-State area, and eventually nationwide.
"BRONXVILLE,, NEW YORK, UNITED TATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronxville, New York, April 29, 2024 – Westchester-based, gourmet dessert shop concept, COOKIES N' CREAM, is expanding to Queens, N.Y. with the announcement of a new franchise location in Middle Village. The chef-inspired, fresh-baked dessert concept features cookie creations, ice cream and other desserts from veteran entrepreneur, Joe Edwards. "Three-quarters of consumers eat ice cream at least once a week and consume over 1000 cookies a year." Says Edwards. "Our concept combines two of the most popular and widely consumed dessert staples. He adds. "At COOKIE N' CREAM we believe life is short, so we make it sweet." "I am thrilled that our franchisees, Frank Barbone and Sal Fescina are bringing our in-demand dessert concept to Queens."
COOKIES N’ CREAM OFFERS LOCAL, NATURAL INGREDIENTS AND VEGAN OPTIONS
The menu at COOKIES N’ CREAM offers over 24 cookie choices that range from childhood favorites to modern takes on classic flavors, 8 cookie creations that are as unique as they are delicious, and dozens of ice creams and sorbets including vegan options. “It’s hard to say which is more popular – our fresh-from-the-oven cookies stuffed with ice cream, our Instagram favorite chocolate chip cookie shot or our cereal- all-day choices.” Says Edwards.
Middle Village franchisee and restaurant veteran, Frank Barbone adds. “My partner and I were drawn to COOKIES N’ CREAM’s 24 exclusive recipes and the fact that dessert lovers can purchase individual favorites or combine a number of decadent choices.” His partner, Sal Fescina offers, “Cookies, as a topic, are up 36% on social media this year and we are thrilled to see COOKIES N’ CREAM items getting views and shares on Instagram and Tik Tok”. He adds. “We also believe that our commitment to vegan offerings sets up apart in the dessert/sweets space.”
A PROVEN CONCEPT NOW OFFERS FRANCHISING
COOKIES N’ CREAM has engaged the services of franchise industry experts, Gary Occhiogrosso of Franchise Growth Solutions to bring the COOKIES N’ CREAM low cost and easy-to-model franchise concept to the Tri-State area, and eventually to franchise it nationwide.
“At 800-1000 square feet, COOKIES N’ CREAM retail locations are a throwback to the sweet shops of old.” Says Occhiogrosso. “But COOKIES N’ CREAM unique menu and vegan options is totally today.”
For more information on the COOKIES N’ CREAM dessert concept, please visit eatcookiesandcream.com. For information on owning your own COOKIES N’ CREAM dessert franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com.
