THE ADAPTAVIST GROUP AND DELOITTE UNITE TO IGNITE PROGRESS IN INTELLIGENCE AND INNOVATION ACROSS ATLASSIAN EXPERTISE

LONDON, UK 29th April 10pm (BST) / SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA 30th April 7am (AEST) 2024 - The Adaptavist Group, one of Atlassian’s largest strategic Platinum Solution Partners and technical transformation experts, is teaming with Deloitte, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, across Australia and Asia Pacific (AP), to help enterprises engineer their future businesses with the power of Atlassian AI-powered software.

The collaboration between The Adaptavist Group and Deloitte, a global strategic alliance partner of Atlassian, directly addresses the growing tech skill shortages across the region and offers combined world-class capabilities for enterprise clients. Through the alliance, clients will benefit from the breadth of Deloitte’s industry focused professional services and longstanding technical expertise of The Adaptavist Group. Together working to identify strategies, combine talent, technology, apps and tools to help businesses collaborate and work better together and more productively in the new modern world of work.

Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group commented, “The workplace of tomorrow demands a focus on adaptability embedded in a deep understanding of the interaction of talent, technology and tools. This alliance enables our customers to embrace the demands of both an increasingly AI-centric and flexible working world. Our recent research report, Digital Etiquette: Mind the Generational Gap revealed that AI is now the most used tool for 24% of all knowledge workers - so businesses need to be agile in their adoption.”

Bec McConnochie, Australian Technology, Media and Telecommunications Industry Lead & AP Atlassian Lead Alliance Partner for Deloitte added, “We are excited to team up with The Adaptavist Group, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner and one of the leading Atlassian App developers globally. We see unparalleled value in combining the depth and breadth of our Atlassian advisory, implementation and operations experience to support the acceleration of our clients modern work transformation agendas”.

Robert Hillard, Deloitte Asia Pacific Consulting Business Leader said he is delighted with the new alliance with The Adaptavist Group across Australia and Asia Pacific. "Organisations are investing in digital transformation and AI as they adapt their businesses to the new AI-powered future. They also need to consider digital trust, transparency, technology regulation, cyber security, and ethics. The partnership between Deloitte and The Adaptavist Group brings to market the right combination of Atlassian skills to address these challenges."

A report from Deloitte Access Economics and the Australian Computer Society highlighted that 1.8 million new tech skills will be needed as soon as 2030 and the vast gap between these skills and the current workforce.

Ko Mistry, Atlassian Head of Global Channel and Alliances commented, "Atlassian is thrilled to support the partnership between The Adaptavist Group and Deloitte Asia Pacific which brings together two formidable organisations to create something truly extraordinary. This collaboration promises to not only merge each other's strengths but also foster fresh ideas, innovation, and collaboration that will drive meaningful impact in the market."

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world's most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, Slack, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients' day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

