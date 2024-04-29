CanadianSME Announces Finalists for the 2023 Small Business Awards, Presented by Google Canada: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Canada's SME Sector

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the highly anticipated 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards. In collaboration with Google Canada, this year’s event theme, “Innovate and Connect: Empowering Small Businesses for a Digital Tomorrow,” highlights the crucial role of digital innovation, connectivity and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide.



The awards gala, set for June 7th, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, will bring together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government officials to celebrate the achievements of Canada’s small business sector. The evening will feature a keynote from Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada.

This year’s awards attracted a multitude of entries nationwide and were judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders based on criteria such as innovation, growth, and community impact. The finalists represent the best of Canadian entrepreneurship, showcasing creativity and resilience in integrating digital technologies into their business practices.

“Canadian SMEs are the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, and the finalists of the 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards exemplify the spirit of innovation that drives our economy forward. At Google Canada, we are proud to work alongside CanadianSME to celebrate these remarkable businesses who are harnessing the power of AI and shaping the future of our economy.” - Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada.

SK Uddin, the founder of CanadianSME, commented on the upcoming gala: “We are eagerly anticipating the recognition of the outstanding contributions of Canada’s small business community to our economy. This year’s theme, 'Innovate and Connect,' celebrates the digital tools and networks increasingly central to modern business success. We are expecting a fantastic collection of insights and success stories at the event.”

We sincerely thank Google Canada for its continued support of the SME Awards 2023, which has been crucial to the event’s success.

“We’re honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of small businesses across Canada who are making tremendous contributions in their industries and demonstrating what it takes to succeed in a highly competitive and dynamic market,” says Don Ludlow, Vice-President of Small Business, Partnerships & Strategy, RBC. “The finalists of the 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards are a further testament to the extraordinary resilience, leadership and ingenuity of this community, and we’re thrilled to put a spotlight on their inspiring stories of entrepreneurship.”

Paul Gaspar, small business director at UPS, extends his “congratulations to all the finalists.” A longtime supporter of CanadianSME, UPS is “honoured to be involved in such a great event celebrating our Canadian business owners,” he adds.

“We are so proud to celebrate Indigenous excellence by supporting the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award, highlighting the effect they have on both the community and culture of SMEs more broadly here in Canada,” said Tu Elliott, Cultural Advisor & Indigenous Affairs of Xero. “Small businesses are so integral to the fabric of our economy, and Indigenous entrepreneurs in particular enrich the ways in which we operate, grow and connect back to our roots.”

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the creativity and determination of this year’s finalists. From startups and solopreneurs to independent artists and family-owned restaurants, SMEs are critical to our communities and our nation’s economy,” said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. “Constant Contact has been an advocate for small businesses for over 25 years, and as a proud Canadian, I am energized by the innovation happening here in Toronto and all across Canada. We will continue to support Canadian entrepreneurs and deliver the marketing tools and guidance they need to amplify their voices, get closer to their customers and compete against their larger competitors.”

The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine appreciates all sponsors for their steadfast support of the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2023, which honours business excellence across Canada.

About the sponsors:

The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2023 is a platform for companies to support small businesses through sponsorship, recognizing entrepreneurs in various categories. RBC sponsors the Small Business of the Year Award for up to 10 employees; UPS sponsors the Small Business of the Year Award for up to 50 employees; Constant Contact sponsors 50+; Xero sponsors the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Samsung sponsors the Tech Business of the Year Award, and HP Canada sponsors the Black Entrepreneur of the Year.

The finalists for the awards are:

RBC - Small Business of the Year - 2023 (Up to 10 employees)

Top 1

Aeryon Wellness

Masolu Construction Inc.

Butterfly Ethical Gifting

Roo & You Inc.

Dawson’s Hot Sauce Inc.



Top 2

Chimera Collective Inc.

ACCESS Community Capital Fund

Vistance Capital Advisory

W Design Co.

DREALEE | Fitness+Dance



Top 3

Kits for a Cause

Flowers by Janie Inc.

Protection Security Investigations

Little & Lively

On Point Agency Inc



_____________________________________________



UPS - Small Business of the Year - 2023 (Up to 50 employees)

Top 1

Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.

Shift Financial Insights

Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc.

Riskthinking.AI Inc.

Aligned Vision Group



Top 2

Synic Software Inc.

The Scented Market

Essential Software Solutions

2M7 Financial Solutions

TechBlocks



Top 3

Resonant Business Solutions

AMZ Prep Canada Ltd

Vision Project Services

The Idea Integration Co. Inc.

TuesdayAfternoon Media



_____________________________________________

Samsung Tech Business of the Year - 2023

Nulogy Corporation

CapIntel

Pathway Communications

Fidelio by Commsoft Technologies

Canvass AI



_____________________________________________

Xero Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023

Marie St-Gelais

Owner, Managing Director & Executive Director of Ashini Consultants



Nyden Iron-Nighttraveller

President & CEO, Amarok Scaffolding Ltd.



Jordan Wapass

Founder & Principal Consultant of Cree8ive Advisory



Carol Anne Hilton

CEO and Founder of The Indigenomics Institute



Jenn Harper

Founder and CEO, Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc



_____________________________________________

Constant Contact Small Business of the Year - 2023 (50+ Employees )

Top 1

ImageX Media, Inc.

Merchant Growth

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada

NERVA Energy Group Inc.

N. Janson Events



Top 2

Croesus

Zensurance

COSTI Immigrant Services

Scinapsis Analytics Inc.

eShipper



Top 3

MYcourier Inc.

Modern Requirements

St. Francis Herb Farm

Kaizen Health Group

Giatec Scientific Inc.



_____________________________________________

The Diversity and Inclusion Award - 2023

Building Bridges Psychotherapy

This Worlds Ours Centre Corp.

Burnie Group

Pride at Work Canada/Fierté au travail Canada

ventureLAB



_____________________________________________

Technopreneur of the Year Award - 2023

Lance Miller & Matt Alston

Co-Founder and CEO of Surex / Co-Founder and COO of Surex



Logan Alexander Wolfe

CEO, ORNA Inc.



Melodie Moore

Founder, Business Tech Ninjas



David Gens

Founder & CEO, Merchant Growth



Lucas McCarthy

Founder & CEO, Showpass



_____________________________________________

Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023

Craig Busch

President & CEO, Busch Systems



JOHN MACBETH

CEO & Founder, TryCycle Data Systems Inc.



Prashant Kumar

Founder & CEO, TechBlocks



James Nguyen

Co-Founder and CEO, Quantropi Inc.



David Hubert

Co-Founder and CEO, AGORA VFX INC.



_____________________________________________

Excellence in Data Privacy & Cyber Security - 2023

2M7 Financial Solutions

INKAS® Payments

One37 Solutions Inc.

Windscribe Limited

CAS Cyber Security Canada Inc.



_____________________________________________

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023

Dean Psycharis

Founding Partner, BLP Lawyers Inc.



Veronica Li & Stephanie Dang

Founders of CAYA Health Centre



Nabanita Nawar & Pimyupa Manaswiyoungkul

Co-Founder and CEO of HDAX Therapeutics / COO of HDAX Therapeutics



Joseph Devereaux

Founder & Director, Page Pros Inc.



Lacey Koughan

Founder and CEO at 24STRONG Youth Empowerment Inc



_____________________________________________

Customer Service Excellence - 2023

Top 1

Snuggle Bugz

Exclusive Brands

MAKO Design + Invent

Fullintel

seoplus+



Top 2

Hammam Spa by Céla

Tiny Planet Digital

Options Consulting Solutions

Floèm

Harbinger Network Inc.



Top 3

Response Biomedical Corp.

OPIIA Inc.

LUX decor

Peninsula Canada

Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics



_____________________________________________

Black Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023

Hazel Lord

Founder & Management Consultant of Pearl Operational Design Inc.



Ross Cadastre

Founder, Innovative Talent Solutions Inc



Lekan Olawoye

Founder, Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.



Sean Thompson

Co-Founder & CEO of Psigryph Inc.



MAME HAMATH WILLIAM DIOUF

CEO & President at GROUPE DIMEXNET



_____________________________________________

Best Business Innovation - 2023

Ionomr Innovations Inc

Samos Insurance Solutions

Haya Solutions Inc.

HIVE Digital Technologies

Deep Trekker



_____________________________________________

Startup Business of the Year - 2023

Kraken Sense

Organic House Canada Inc.

Enso Connect

Hero Care

Blue Door Agency



_____________________________________________

Inspirational Leader of the Year - 2023

Bryan Jaskolka

Founder & CEO at CMI Financial Group



Margarita Simkin

Chairwoman at INKAS® Safe Manufacturing



Jennifer Massig

CEO at MAGNA Engineering Services Inc.



Bikramjit Singh Kandola

Owner & President of City Car & Truck Rental



Kris King

Founder & CEO at SnapHouss



_____________________________________________

Digital Business of the Year Award - 2023

WebSan Solutions Inc.

Page Pros

The Iceberg Finance Group

ConnectAd

Merged Media



_____________________________________________

CSR Excellence Award - 2023

Canadian All Care College

Marcatus QED Inc.

Public Inc

Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc.

Future Kitchen & Bath Ltd (MOBEL)



_____________________________________________

Best in AI & Automation Award - 2023

Modern Requirements

Solink Corp

Scinapsis Analytics Inc.

Canvass AI

MarkiTech



_____________________________________________

Best in Health and Wellness Business -2023

Legacy Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Szio+ Inc.

Kick Start Therapy

St. Francis Herb Farm

Kaizen Health Group



_____________________________________________

Best in Manufacturing Award - 2023

Metaline Premium Metal Fabrication

Media Resources

Pliteq

CIG Garment Manufacturing

Casa Bella Windows & Doors



_____________________________________________

Best in Retail Award - 2023

Kevito Ltd.

King & Bay Custom Clothing Inc

Gotstyle

Pure + Simple

The Scented Market



_____________________________________________

Community Impact Award - 2023

Skinprovement Medi Spa & Laser Clinic

Butterfly Ethical Gifting

Black Woman Market

YEDI

Drewlo Holdings

Faith and Sparkles World

_____________________________________________

2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award - 2023

Ivy + Dean Consulting

CTRS Solutions Limited

Regroupement LGBT en Technologie dba QueerTech

INspired Media Inc.

Mirror Image Media



_____________________________________________

The Sustainable Business Award - 2023

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Freed & Freed International

Cyclic Materials

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

Fill it Forward



_____________________________________________

Best Professional Services - 2023

Sapling Financial Consultants Inc.

Insight Pest Solutions

REV Capital

E-Tech

The Job Shoppe



_____________________________________________

Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023

Ronnie Sheth

CEO, SENEN GROUP



Gerard Keledjian

Founder & Managing Director of New Horizons Media Inc.



Morteza Javid

CEO, LABonWEB



Vipul Thakkar

Chairman & Managing Director at Silver Touch Technologies Canada Ltd.



Dhan Rai

Business Owner, The Aroma Fine Indian and Hakka cuisine



_____________________________________________

Fastest Growing Company - 2023

Merchant Growth

Rootquotient

Volanté Systems

TRYCYCLE DATA SYSTEMS

Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.



_____________________________________________

E-commerce Business of the Year - 2023

Shoplazza

Bird&Be

FlagShip Courier Solutions

Healthy Planet

Hangar9



_____________________________________________

Business Woman of the Year - 2023

Tracy Sicard

Co-founder & Head Of Customer Experience at TuesdayAfternoon Media



Celine Tadrissi

Founder and CEO of Hammam Spa by Céla and Céla Skin



Natasha Koifman

Owner & President, NKPR Inc



Jennifer Roy

CEO & Chief Operating Officer, Nucleus Networks



Kathy Cheng

Founder & President, Redwood Classics Apparel



Tickets for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards Gala are available at www.smeawards.ca. Attendees can expect a memorable evening of networking, celebration, and insights, underlining the essential role of small businesses in Canada’s economic landscape and their adoption of digital innovations for future growth.

About CanadianSME:

As a leading organization dedicated to empowering the SME sector across Canada through its digital magazine, business events, and insightful resources, CanadianSME is fostering growth and development within this vital industry. This year’s event theme underscores our commitment to supporting the integration of digital tools that enhance connectivity and operational efficiency, aiming to inspire our community to harness new technologies for expansive growth and enhanced customer experiences.

For media inquiries, please contact:

SK Uddin

Publisher, CanadianSME

Phone: (416) 655 0205

Email: info@canadiansme.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a72e182-3256-459a-9415-94760670c33c