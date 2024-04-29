The top 20 fintech companies serve 3.8 billion individuals vs top 20 banks - only 2.7 billion: Brett King

YEREVAN, Armenia, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPRING PR’s Doing Digital Forum (DDF) aims to explore the latest trends and best experiences in digital transformation, to establish Armenia as a leading digital hub and enhance the country's competitiveness. According to the Global Innovation Index 2023 , Armenia has improved its position with 8 points compared to the rating of 2022, demonstrating its growing innovation capabilities.



Doing Digital Forum, which serves as a dynamic platform for exploring opportunities in fintech and business digitalization, hosted over 1000 attendees and featured more than 20 top speakers from 7 countries this year. With the star keynote lineup led by Brett King, Author of Bank 4.0 and Branch Today Gone Tomorrow, Founder of Moven, The Futurists Network, and Longevity Alpha, the event received widespread acclaim locally and globally.

DDF 24, entitled “Embracing opportunities”, was started by Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of the Doing Digital Forum. In her opening remark she mentioned: “The success of the forum is in the growing global importance of digitalization. The 'Doing Digital' initiative is strategic because it promotes global conversation around Armenia as a nation actively engaged in and leading discussions on digital transformations.”

Brett King discussed the adaptation of economies, banks, and businesses to the digital future, stating that to achieve a “smart” economy and remain competitive, embracing technology integrated by the Artificial Intelligence is essential. “The fastest-growing financial institutions are those rooted in technology. If you are not a digital bank, you are not in this ecosystem. The top 20 fintech companies serve 3.8 billion individuals worldwide, while the top 20 banks - only 2.7 billion.”

The forum showcased a rich agenda filled with visionary speeches and panel discussions led by thought leaders from the government, technology, finance, and banking sectors. Ameriabank, a leading financial and technology company, demonstrated its continued support for the event by serving as a fintech partner.

During the panel discussion, attended by key representatives from Central Bank of Armenia, banking, fintech, and investment sectors, and moderated by Brett King, raised questions regarding the future landscape of finance and the role of artificial intelligence in it. Armenia ranks 54th in the Global AI Index 2023 , underscoring its ambitions in artificial intelligence applications.

“Now we are in the age of disruptive technology bringing a new web3 environment in finance,” mentioned Vakhtang Abrahamyan, CEO of Fastex. “Moreover, at Fastex, we utilize AI to enhance our customer support services, employing it as a virtual assistant in our operations.”

David Amaryan, Founder and CEO of Balchug Capital, noted that despite technological advancements, private equity transactions still rely heavily on direct human interaction. “At the end of the day you still need human to human interaction to complete the deals. We are facing challenges as well, because, today more than ever we are forced to do more with less and find the competitive advantage.” Analyzing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately is extremely important to stay competitive. Hence, the investment company is swiftly progressing towards automating this process to streamline efficiency.

Amaryan proudly underscored their transparent collaboration with policymakers and regulators to activate the stock market in the country.

The panel discussion participants emphasized the importance of accessibility of the end-to-end lifestyle services with integrated finance features, as users increasingly demand such convenience.

Reflecting on the future, Vaghtang Abrahamyan emphasized, “Looking ahead ten years, I think that 80 percent of what will define that era hasn't even been created yet, both in terms of technology and services. We anticipate a shift towards more personalized and borderless services, underpinned by harmonized regulations.”

This year Doing Digital Awards has been launched as an integral part of the annual Doing Digital Forum aiming to honor those who have made a significant impact within the ecosystem.

The partners of the Doing Digital Forum were Visa, Apricot Capital, Fastex, Ucraft, Hoory, ArCa, Yeremyan Projects, Seven Visions Hotels.

Contact:

Tatevik Simonyan

Email: tsimonyan@spring.am

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaa92504-2682-4c9f-a86a-02bebbfc24b1