Tackling water scarcity in agriculture
“Water scarcity is defined as a gap between available supply and expressed demand of freshwater in a specified domain, under prevailing institutional arrangements (including both resource ‘pricing’ and retail charging arrangements) and infrastructural conditions.
Water scarcity = an excess of water demand over available supply
Scarcity is signalled by unsatisfied demand, tensions between users, competition for water, over-extraction of groundwater and insufficient flows to the natural environment”.