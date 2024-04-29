GI Alliance Supports Women’s Health Awareness Month: A Focus on Colorectal Health

Glenview, IL, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach Women’s Health Awareness Month in May, GI Alliance – the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. – emphasizes the importance of colorectal health for women.

Dr. Nina Merel , a renowned gastroenterologist with GI Alliance of Illinois in Glenview, IL, shares insights on prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Colon Cancer Statistics

According to 2024 American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates , colorectal cancer remains a significant health concern. Here are the key statistics:

Approximately 106,590 new cases of colon cancer are expected in the U.S. this year, with 52,380 in women and 54,210 in men.

are expected in the U.S. this year, with and 54,210 in men. Additionally, there will be about 46,220 new cases of rectal cancer , comprising 18,890 in women and 27,330 in men.

, comprising and 27,330 in men. While overall incidence rates in older adults have declined due to increased screening and lifestyle changes, it’s essential to note that rates are rising among individuals under 55 years old.

Dr. Merel’s Perspective

Dr. Merel emphasizes the following:

Screening Saves Lives: Regular screenings, including colonoscopies, play a crucial role in detecting precancerous polyps and early-stage cancers. Early intervention significantly improves outcomes. Risk Factors: Women should be aware of risk factors such as family history, age, and lifestyle choices. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to overall well-being. Symptoms Matter: Pay attention to symptoms like abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, and unexplained weight loss. Prompt evaluation is essential.

According to Dr. Merel, there are more cases of colorectal cancer in younger people than ever before. As such, it is recommended people have a colonoscopy screening beginning at age 45.

“Lifestyle factors that can reduce the risk of colon cancer are the same that reduce the rise of breast cancer, diabetes and heart disease,” says Dr. Merel. “A diet low in red meats, no processed meats, high fiber, a lot of fruits and vegetables. High alcohol consumption, obesity, smoking and a sedentary lifestyle are all associated with increased risk of colon cancer.”

Dr. Merel says an important first step is to find a knowledgeable and experienced female physician to help address these issues with less embarrassment, and more care, attention, connection and empathy.

For women, gastrointestinal issues can start with the mouth and present through the whole digestive system. Most women can taste bitter and sweet foods more strongly than men, leading to increased gut sensitivity. Some more common issues for women include constipation, diarrhea, bloating and rectal bleeding. These symptoms should be evaluated for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), hemorrhoids, celiac sprue and colon cancer.

“Many of my patients ask what they should eat for bloating, IBS, constipation and diarrhea,” Dr. Merel says. “You need real food, not processed foods, foods that are probiotic rich, such as yogurt with live active cultures, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, miso, sauerkraut, pickles and other fermented vegetables.”

Dr. Merel and GI Alliance encourage women to prioritize their health by scheduling screenings and seeking expert advice. Together, she says, we can reduce the burden of colorectal cancer and promote overall well-being.

For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Nina Merel, please contact:

Media Relations

Joe E Carmean

410.845.0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician owned network for gastrointestinal care in the US. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 800 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

Joe Carmean GI Alliance 410.845.0715 joe@punchingnungroup.com