2024 Reader Views Literary Awards for Independent Authors Now Open for Submissions
For two decades, the Reader Views Literary Awards have championed indie authors, earning acclaim as a premier self-publishing honor.AUSTIN, TX , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year Reader Views, a book review and author publicity service, hosts its annual literary awards program. The awards are open to all indie authors, regardless of residency, provided the author's book was published in the English language and targeted toward the North American reading audience. Books published by major publishers, their subsidiaries, or imprints are not eligible.
Categories include Children and Adult fiction and non-fiction. There are also several sponsored awards including cash grand prizes. Managing Editor Sheri Hoyte credits the sponsors, saying, "None of this would be possible without our amazing sponsors. They really helped us take this program to the next level."
Sponsors for the event are: AutoCrit, B.A. Bellec's Production Studio, Book by Book Publicity, Conversations Media Group, Marquette Fiction, Written Word Media, Women in Publishing Summit, Barefoot Librarian, First Chapter Plus, Live Write Thrive, Matthew J. Holmes, Love Book Tours, One Stop for Writers, Veneration Editorial, The Better-Faster Academy and Inside Scoop Live. Meet Our Sponsors.
Early bird registration from May 1 - October 31, 2024. Final entry deadline December 15, 2024.
The judges consist of the Reader Views editorial staff and reviewers. Reviewers are avid readers and experts in their fields, representative of an author's target reading audience. Judging criteria is content/originality, presentation/design, innovation, social relevance, production quality, enjoyment/impact, plot/story line, and resourcefulness. All authors who enter the contest have their books read and scored, and the books are guaranteed a review, which will be published on the Reader Views website. Winners and Finalists will be selected in the Spring of 2025.
"Reader Views receives thousands of books each year for review from budding authors who have worked hard to achieve their dream of being published," says Hoyte. "Our program recognizes the very best of these authors."
For more information and to enter your book in the program visit Reader Views Literary Awards.
ABOUT READER VIEWS
Since its inception, Reader Views has reviewed thousands of books and provided a multitude of publicity services including press releases, live interviews, book videos, and more. Reader Views has helped open the door to a broader audience for self-published and small press authors. For more information about Reader Views and its services visit www.Readerviews.com.
