EBRD President Renaud-Basso to visit Tajikistan


  • EBRD President to meet with President Rahmon
  • Renaud-Basso will also meet with senior government officials
  • A number of green and inclusive projects to be signed

The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, will visit Tajikistan from 29 to 30 April 2024 for meetings with senior government officials and the business community.

During her two-day programme, the EBRD President will meet with President Emomali Rahmon, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali and hold meetings with Minister of Finance Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Firdavs Tolibzoda.

President Renaud-Basso said: “Last year our Bank celebrated the 30th anniversary of work in Tajikistan. Over these years we enjoyed excellent cooperation with the authorities, both central and regional, and business community, which allowed us to invest €947 million in 168 projects across the country. This is my first visit to Tajikistan and I look forward to meeting the officials and familiarising myself with the results of our work.”

In the context of her visit the Bank is planning to sign several projects aimed at green lending under the Dushanbe Green City Action Plan and to support women’s entrepreneurship and trade.

To date, the EBRD has invested €947 million through 168 projects in Tajikistan.

