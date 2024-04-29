EBRD invests in Mongolia’s healthcare sector

$43.2 million investment to strengthen Mongolia’s healthcare sector

Financing to support the construction of a 250-bed hospital in Darkhan

Greener hospital building to be energy efficient and EDGE-certified

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing in Mongolia’s public healthcare sector by extending a sovereign $43.2 million (€40.3 million) loan and a €5 million capital grant, to the Government of Mongolia. Funds will be used to design, build, and equip a new 250-bed hospital in Darkhan.

Improving access to healthcare and reducing mortality from cardiovascular and oncological diseases are among the top strategic priorities of Mongolia. The country’s public health infrastructure is generally outdated and is need of sustained investment to tackle its challenges.

The EBRD financing aims to improve the quality of hospital services by supporting the construction of a modern regional hospital that will make advanced medical technologies, new diagnostic tools, and treatments for the leading causes of death in Mongolia available locally in Darkhan.

In addition to boosting access to modern healthcare services, the new building will be greener, delivering higher standards of energy efficiency, water conservation and the use of sustainable materials in construction.

Ultimately, the project aims to secure the international Excellence in Design for Efficiencies (EDGE) certification. Once compliant with the international standards, the hospital building will set the bar for the sector by becoming the first EDGE-certified [regional] public building in the country.

As part of the cooperation, the EBRD will also help promote access to quality healthcare for women by introducing a Gender Base Violence and Harassment (GBVH) awareness campaign and other efforts, including the availability of playrooms with dedicated staff to take care of the patients’ children.

The investment is supported by technical assistance from the EBRD Sustainable Infrastructure Fund and the government of Japan.

As of April 2024, the EBRD has invested over €2.3 billion in Mongolia’s economy through 140 projects. Around 90 per cent of these funds have been channelled to support private-sector companies.