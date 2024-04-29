Digging Into Plastics Offers a Way to Localize the Climate Story

Sign up for the weekly Climate on the Ballot newsletter.

Every Monday, in “Climate on the Ballot,” we pass along a topic to help you integrate climate into your newsroom’s campaign reporting. Consider sharing this newsletter with your colleagues on the politics beat. Vea la versión en español de “El clima en la boleta.”

This Week: Plastics

Last week, global leaders met in Ottawa, Canada, to work out the details of the “first-ever global treaty” to curtail plastic pollution — a critical measure in the effort to stop climate change. Plastics, largely made from fossil fuels, generate about 5% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. A new report warns that “those numbers are expected to increase dramatically,” because production is predicted to double or triple by 2050. This continued growth comes on the backdrop of decades-long disinformation efforts by the plastics industry, which has promoted recycling as the solution to the enormous problem of plastic waste, while knowing that recycling was “not an economically or technically feasible” solution.

Reporting Ideas

Take Inspiration

Vox explains how Big Oil is counting on plastics to be “the biggest source of new demand for oil over coming decades — in some projections, the only real source.”

Negotiators from 175 countries have been getting nowhere on a global treaty to regulate the plastic industry for more than a year. One of the countries standing in the way? The US. Oregon Public Broadcasting explains.

Only 20% of Pennsylvania households recycle. This piece from The Philadelphia Citizen’s excellent “Ideas We Should Steal” series takes a comprehensive look at EPR laws and how they might benefit Philly residents.

Is that campaign sign recyclable? Probably not. Every election year, thousands of campaign signs spring up on lawns across the country and most of them are made out of corrugated plastic, which is not recyclable. CBS News Sacramento reported on a community group finding ways to reuse them.

Spotlight Piece

In the wake of the UN World Meteorological Organization’s most recent report, “State of Global Climate 2023,” which was released last month, CBS News’ John Dickerson interviewed Leah Stokes, associate professor of environmental politics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, to discuss how the new report raises the climate stakes of the 2024 presidential election and the questions voters — and reporters — should be asking candidates.