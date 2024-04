Hydrolyzed Collagen Market to Reach $1466.5 Million by 2026

Hydrocephalus Market

Report projects a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026, driven by increasing consumer awareness and diverse applications across industries.

The hydrolyzed collagen market's projected growth reflects its versatility and expanding applications in various sectors.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global hydrolyzed collagen market size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The hydrolyzed collagen market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of collagen supplements and rising demand for collagen-based products in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is derived from collagen-rich sources like bovine or marine collagen through a process of enzymatic hydrolysis, breaking down collagen proteins into smaller peptides for better absorption. This form of collagen is prized for its bioavailability and ease of digestion, making it a popular choice for dietary supplements and functional food products aimed at supporting joint health, skin elasticity, and overall wellness. The market is characterized by a wide range of product offerings, including collagen powders, capsules, and ready-to-drink beverages, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, advancements in collagen extraction techniques and increasing research and development activities are further driving market expansion. As consumers continue to prioritize health and wellness, the hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is composed of small peptides that is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments obtained from the skin, connective tissues and bones of animals including beef, pig, fish, and more. It is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels, such as online stores, medical stores, and others. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen, which include reducing wrinkles; increasing skin elasticity; repairing skin, hair, and nails; building strong bones; aids muscles repair; prevents muscles loss, revitalizes hair, and promotes stronger & longer nails and more. Thus, all these benefits of hydrolyzed collagen are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Hydrolyzed collagen has various medical applications such as weight-control diets, high-energy supplement, and in the treatment of patients suffering from malnutrition, specific disorders of absorption, digestion, curing burns, trauma, hepatic encephalopathies, and cancer. Thus, increase in its popularity in the pharmaceutical industry, in turn, drives the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. Moreover, it has wide application in the food industry. For instance, it is used for improving chewiness, foam stabilization, and texture of confectionery products used in low-fat spreads for providing creaminess, fat reduction, and mouthfeel. Thus, making it popular among the food manufacturers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. However, rise in number of vegan consumers who are most likely to prefer plant-based protein substitutes is likely to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in number of consumers looking for functional food is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.

The global hydrolysed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM), GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐๐„๐๐„๐ ๐ˆ๐“๐’ ๐ ๐Ž๐‘ ๐’๐“๐€๐Š๐„๐‡๐Ž๐‹๐ƒ๐„๐‘๐’

โ€ข This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hydrolyzed collagen market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

โ€ข Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierโ€“buyer network.

โ€ข In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

โ€ข The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ

o Liquid

o Powder

o Capsules

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

o Food

o Health and Nutrition

o Pharmaceutical

o Cosmetics

o Others

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐จ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

๐จ ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

๐จ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ

- China

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

๐จ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

