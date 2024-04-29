Coconut Shell Powder Market to Reach $588.4 Million by 2031

Report projects a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, driven by versatile applications, market dynamics, and regional expansions.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coconut shell powder market garnered $286.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $588.4 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Coconut shells are utilized as a filler material to make ceramic matrices composites (CMC) with a high strength-to-weight ratio and less ordinary fillers. Similar in mechanical qualities to the mineral filler, coconut shell also has inexpensive, low-density, and renewable advantages. Additionally, coconut shell has advantageous features in the industrial sector since it provides less abrasion to the machine, which reduces the likelihood of machinery failure.

Derived from the durable coconut shell, this product boasts properties similar to hardwood, making it versatile for various applications. Its manufacturing process involves grinding mature coconut shells into crumbs and segmenting them into different mesh sizes. Key applications include insect repellent, activated carbon, and extenders and fillers. The market is driven by the increasing demand for activated carbon and its diverse industrial applications. Asia-Pacific leads in market share due to rapid industrial expansion and high coconut production. Key players are focusing on product innovation and expansion strategies. Notable findings include the dominance of activated carbon and offline sales channels. In North America, the U.S. is a prominent market, expected to reach $80.3 million by 2031.

Based on application, the extender and filler segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global coconut shell powder market. It is expected to maintain its lead in revenue during the forecast period. However, the activated carbon segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channels, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly 72% of the global coconut shell powder market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global coconut shell powder market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes areas including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global coconut shell powder market analyzed in the research include New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., OHM Trishul Bio Process, Rich Moon Co., Ltd, Vijayanagar Food & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., VietDelta Ltd., Coco Green (Pvt) Ltd., Coco Land Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Consarc (Pvt) Ltd., Gournish Traders, Umang Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd., and Bali Coco.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key global coconut shell powder players. These players have adopted new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

