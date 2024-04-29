How can we make Europe a competitive place to do business again?

“None of those goals will be achievable if we don’t get back into a growth mode in Europe,” says Business Europe President, Fredrik Persson

There are 44 countries in Europe and across all of them there’s an estimated 32 million active enterprises, according to 2022 data from the European Commission.

However, growth has been pretty bleak in the past few years. The European Central Bank (ECB) estimated growth in 2023 to be 0.6%, and is only projecting a marginal improvement of 0.8% in 2024.