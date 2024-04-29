Forward look: 29 April – 12 May 2024

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 29 April 2024

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will meet on Monday 29 April 2024 in Luxembourg.

Agriculture ministers will discuss the responses to the current situation in the agricultural sector, based on information from the European Commission. Additionally, the Council will exchange views on trade-related agricultural issues, as well as the member states’ annual performance reports foreseen under the common agricultural policy.

Over lunch, agriculture ministers will hold an informal discussion on the strategic dialogue for the future of agriculture.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council, 7 May 2024At the next meeting of employment and social affairs ministers, the focus will be on equality. Ministers will hold a policy debate on the participation of women in public life. They are also expected to approve conclusions on the economic empowerment and financial independence of women as a pathway to gender equality, and will discuss the state of play of the equal treatment directive.

Foreign Affairs Council (Development), 7 May 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its development configuration, will meet in Brussels and discuss Ukraine, Palestine* and EU engagement in fragile contexts.

Other meetings

Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council, 29-30 April 2024