The Week Ahead 29 April – 05 May 2024

Legislative work in the European Parliament’s ninth term ended on 25 April 2024.

The European elections take place on 6 – 9 June.

Briefing for media on the 2024 European Elections:

Parliament’s Press Service will organise a briefing for media on the practical details for covering the elections. It will cover Parliament’s main legislative achievements during its ninth term, as well as unfinished business to be dealt with by the new Parliament. Media will also be provided with practical information on the three key events in the run-up to the elections: One month to go (9 May); Eurovision debate with the lead candidates for the EU Commission Presidency (23 May); and Election night (9 June). (Monday 29 April, from 10.00-11.00).

20th anniversary of the EU’s biggest enlargement:

On 1 May 2004, ten countries joined the EU, making it the biggest EU enlargement in its history. To mark the occasion, Parliament’s seats will be illuminated during the night between 30 April and 1 May. On 24 April, Parliament held a ceremony in Strasbourg with MEPs, and EU and member state representatives.

Europe Day:

Commemorating the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950, the EU celebrates its achievements of unity and long-term peace. A month ahead of the European elections, the EU institutions invite citizens to visit their buildings, listen to and participate in debates, live performances, games and other activities (Parliament opens its doors on Saturday 27 April in Strasbourg, Saturday 4 May in Brussels and Thursday 9 May in Luxembourg – see the programme of events).

President’s diary:

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be in Malta on Wednesday to participate in an event on the 20th anniversary of Malta joining the European Union.