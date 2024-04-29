Geotechnical Services Market: Business Strategies, Regional Overview, Industry Size and Opportunities by 2030

Geotechnical Services Market Analysis

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geotechnical services, also known as geotechnics and Geotechnical engineering is the branch of civil engineering concerned with the engineering behavior of earth materials. For the solution of its respective engineering challenges, it employs soil and rock mechanics principles. Knowledge of geology, hydrology, geophysics, and other relevant subjects is also required. The considerable increases in infrastructure investments across various countries, as well as the usage of geotechnical instrumentation to prevent the breakdown of geotechnical constructions, are major drivers of market expansion. The global geotechnical services market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Geotechnical service helps determine if a site is suitable for a particular construction project. Geotechnics is a civil engineering discipline that deals with the theory of the mechanics of soils and rocks to study the physical properties of terrestrial materials. Geotechnical services include drilling a deep hole in the ground, collecting soil samples, testing the sample, analyzing the test report, and making suitable foundation recommendations. These services play an important role in the planning of large infrastructures, such as high-rise buildings, bridges, railways, tunnels, and similar construction projects on land and at sea. In addition to construction, geotechnical services are used in the oil & gas and mining industries.

The massive amount of investments made by government authorities for construction activities in emerging economies is one of the factors responsible for driving the growth of the geotechnical services market. Moreover, developments in oil & gas projects are anticipated to benefit the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market in the coming years.

The geotechnical services market analysis has been done based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into underground city space, slope & excavation, and ground & foundation. The underground city space segment is expected to hold the largest geotechnical services market share during the forecast period due to the use of underground city space, which is one of the prerequisites for the development of megacities. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into bridge & tunnel, building construction, marine, mining, municipal, oil & gas, and others. The municipal segment was the major share contributor in 2020, whereas the oil & gas segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the geotechnical services market forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest share, as the region houses major geotechnical services companies, especially in the U.S. Moreover, an increase in several new infrastructure projects is expected to escalate the demand for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring tools. Therefore, the rapid development of new infrastructures in the Americas is one of the major driving factors for the geotechnical services market growth in this region.

The major companies profiled in the geotechnical services industry are AECOM, Stantec, Geoquip Marine Group, WSP, Fugro, HDR, EGS Survey, Gardline Limited, Arup, and Kiewit Corp. These players have adopted strategies such as product launches and business expansion to sustain the competition and to strengthen their foothold in the market.

- Region-wise, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 6.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Based on application, the municipal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- Depending on the type, the underground city space segment garnered the highest share in 2020.

