Parkton Park's charm shares a hidden landscape in Robeson County
Parkton Place delivers with its charming and down-to-earth setting. Exchange vows in a barn, surrounded by fields and pastures, or under a canopy of trees.PARKTON, NC, UNITED STATES., May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled within the serene landscape of Parkton, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem awaiting discovery – Parkton Place. Aptly dubbed Robeson County’s best-kept secret, Parkton Park invites visitors to immerse in a world where they are truly “kinda a big deal.”
Parkton Place offers an enchanting venue for a variety of occasions, from weddings to corporate events. The experienced planning team ensures that every detail is meticulously executed, reflecting a unique style and vision.
Couples seeking a picturesque and natural setting for their wedding will find solace in the garden-filled private estate of Parkton Place. With its lush landscaping, romantic pond views, and serene surroundings, Parkton Place sets the stage for a memorable outdoor ceremonies.
For those yearning for a farm-inspired ambiance, Parkton Place delivers with its charming and down-to-earth setting. Exchange vows in a barn, surrounded by fields and pastures, or under a canopy of trees, enveloped in rustic chic ambiance.
The allure of Parkton Place doesn’t end with events. stay overnight in a fully equipped 5,000-square-foot home, accommodating up to 26 guests. It’s a comfortable haven for relaxation and togetherness, allowing to extend the Parkton experience.
Timeless moments with loved ones against the picturesque backdrop of Parkton Place. The expansive grounds offer endless possibilities for photography, with a variety of natural settings and architectural features providing the perfect backdrop for cherished family portraits.
Parkton’s Park, where everyone is a VIP! For booking inquiries and more information, contact Parkton Place at (910) 494-5888 or email infoatparktonplace@gmail.com.
https://www.parktonplace.com/
For media inquiries, please contact:
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
(844) 664-7697 (Mo-Grows)
Heather Wilkerson
Parkton Place
+1 910-494-5888
email us here