Westminster Presbyterian Church Celebrates 40 Years of Service to Cumberland County with Annual Springfest Event

We are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of serving the Cumberland County community through our annual Springfest event. ”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westminster Presbyterian Church is proud to announce the 40th annual Springfest event, scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, 2024. This beloved community tradition combines a massive yard sale, bake sale, biscuit sale, and raffle, all aimed at raising funds to support school children in Cumberland County.

Springfest isn't just about finding great deals; it's about making a difference in the lives of local students. Working closely with school social workers, nurses, and teachers throughout the year, Westminster Presbyterian Church provides essential assistance to students in need. From uniforms and clothing to eye exams and eyeglasses, transportation, and beyond, the church is committed to addressing a wide range of needs to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Savanna Samuelian, organizer of the event, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of serving the Cumberland County community through our annual Springfest event. Each year, the support from our volunteers, donors, and attendees allows us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of local schoolchildren. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this tradition of giving back."

The Springfest event will take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 2505 Village Dr. in Fayetteville, NC. The festivities will kick off at 7am.

For more information about Springfest or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, please contact Savanna Samuelian at 910-286-5256.

About Westminster Presbyterian Church:
Westminster Presbyterian Church has been serving the Fayetteville community for over 40 years, dedicated to providing support and assistance to those in need. Through events like Springfest and ongoing outreach programs, the church remains committed to making a positive impact and fostering a spirit of generosity and compassion.

Contact:
Savanna Samuelian
Phone: 910-286-5256
Address: 2505 Village Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28304
https://www.wpcfayetteville.org

Savanna Samuelian
Westminster Presbyterian Church
+1 910 286 5256
email us here

