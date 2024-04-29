ASAP Semiconductor Launches Its Updated Purchasing Platform with Bolstered Offerings and Fulfillment Services

To meet rising industry demands and support an expansive customer base, ASAP Semiconductor announces an expansion to inventory offerings and services.

Through strategic expansions to inventory offerings and services alongside our enhanced website features, we aim to provide unparalleled support to our customers across the globe.” — Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor, a reputable parts distribution company and solution-based systems integrator, unveils its revamped purchasing platform aimed at enhancing offerings and fulfillment services. With a current selection exceeding 2 billion products that range from aviation and defense parts to IT hardware and electromechanicals, ASAP Semiconductor caters to a customer base that includes major air carriers, FAA 121, 129, & 135 operators, the US Department of Defense, allied nations, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and repair stations. Launching the newly revamped website alongside efforts to expand inventory offerings and customer support staff, ASAP Semiconductor moves to address rapidly evolving markets and industry demands.

Recognizing the complexity often associated with the procurement process, ASAP Semiconductor’s updated website features a number of curated catalogs and product lists that organize stocked items through standard designations like manufacturer, NSN, part type, Federal Supply Class (FSC), and more. Additionally, a search tool is also provided for those who have exact requirements, allowing them to locate parts by CAGE Code, part number, and other provided filters.

ASAP Semiconductor launches the website with its familiar online Request for Quote (RFQ) service, which allows customers to receive competitive purchasing options from industry experts with quick turnarounds. Even for items not currently listed on the database, the team endeavors to find immediate sourcing solutions wherever possible, leveraging market intelligence and purchasing power to secure fitting options. Accommodations are also regularly made to alleviate restrictions and time constraints, with expedited shipping and same-day delivery options available for those with urgent requirements.

To support a growing customer base and expanding industries with these various services, ASAP Semiconductor has bolstered its support staff with 24/7 availability to cater toward diverse time zones and regions. The company has also launched new purchasing platforms to bring increased options to the table, each website focusing on specific industry verticals or markets to make procurement more efficient for those operating a specific segment. Beyond fulfillment services, customers can also contact staff to explore additional offerings like lot consignment options.

Quality is of great importance for ASAP Semiconductor, with all items it stocks being sourced from vetted aviation manufacturers. Rigorous inspection, testing, and document verification processes are also carried out as necessary, and quality-assurance practices are regularly developed and improved to meet industry standards. As a result of these various practices, ASAP Semiconductor carries out its operations with AS9120B, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA AC 00-56B accreditation.

Through its redesigned website, expanded inventory, and strengthened support services, ASAP Semiconductor reaffirms its commitment to providing industry-leading solutions. With a team readily available for consultation and sourcing solutions, the company aims to empower customers in navigating complex procurement processes. If you are interested in learning more about ASAP Semiconductor and its range of offerings, feel free to visit https://www.asapsemi.com/ today.

About ASAP Semiconductor

ASAP Semiconductor is an independent parts distribution company operating in Anaheim, CA, its offerings featuring over 2 billion aviation, defense, electronic, IT hardware, and board-level components that serve diverse applications. With 24/7x365 service and an online quote request system, customers can experience streamlined fulfillment solutions for all operational requirements. Explore the website today and get in touch with staff at your convenience to see if ASAP Semiconductor is the right choice for you.