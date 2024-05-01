Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Nitrile Gloves Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Nitrile Gloves Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nitrile gloves market size is predicted to reach $24.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the nitrile gloves market is due to rising healthcare expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest nitrile gloves market share. Major players in the nitrile gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Adenna LLC, Unigloves Limited, Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad,.

Nitrile Gloves Market Segments

• By Type: Powder-Free Nitrile Gloves, Powder-Coated Nitrile Gloves

• By Texture: Smooth, Micro Roughened, Aggressively Textured

• By Grade: Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade

• By End-Use: Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Construction, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Metal And Machinery, Cleanrooms, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global nitrile gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nitrile gloves refer to synthetic rubber that is formed with acrylonitrile and butadiene molecules combined and it is commonly used as a material for the disposable glove. These gloves are mainly used to handle chemicals in laboratories.

