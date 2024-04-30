Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive alloy wheels market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive alloy wheels market size is predicted to reach $29.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the automotive alloy wheels market is due to the growing automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive alloy wheels market share. Major players in the automotive alloy wheels market include Alcoa Corporation, Arconic Corporation, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG, Borbet GmbH, Enkei Corporation, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.

Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Segments

• By Finishing Type: Powder Coated Or Painted Lacquered, Diamond Cut, Spilt Wheel, Chrome Wheel, Anodized, Other Finishing Types

• By Material Type: Aluminum Alloy, Titanium Alloy, Magnesium Alloy

• By Wheel Size Type: Compact-Size, Mid-Size, Full-Size

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global automotive alloy wheels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive alloy wheels refer to wheels that are made with a combination of alloys such as aluminum and nickel. They are more attractive than steel wheels and lightweight. These can also withstand heat well and have more grip.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

