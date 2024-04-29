Hands that heal our soils

Skills from the Soil Doctors Programme are helping champion farmers to assist other farmers in practicing sustainable soil management. ©FAO

29/04/2024

Soils are where our food begins. Without healthy soils, growing nutritious food would be next to impossible. Problems like soil erosion can cause up to 50 percent in crop yield losses, impacting farmers’ livelihoods, our environment, agriculture and food. Soil health affects us all.

Around the world, farmers face different challenges. Misuse of fertilizers and pesticides and lack of knowledge about soil conditions are among them.

To address these issues at their roots, the Global Soil Doctors Programme, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), is creating a legion of “soil doctors”, educated and trained to support farmers on sustainable soil management. This programme, a key initiative of the Global Soil Partnership, provides heaps of educational resources to support the doctors and farmers to teach and learn from each other.

Here are four countries where FAO-trained soil doctors are healing farms and bettering soil management practices:

Tajikistan

Only a scarce seven percent of land in Tajikistan is suitable for agriculture. Even then problems such as soil erosion and land degradation pose threats to sustainable farming. To mitigate these problems, the country implemented the Global Soils Doctors Programme in two districts prone to fertility loss. The programme trains champion farmers and certifies them as “doctors” to then help other famers in their community manage soils sustainably.

In the training course, soil doctors learned to conduct field assessments and make informed decisions to treat various soil problems. Educational soil test kits – tools to assess soil condition – distributed by the programme, enabled the trainees to tackle soil fertility issues and optimize soil health.

One of these certified soil doctors is Davlatova Farishta. According to her, the main difficulties faced by farmers in her district are delayed access to fertilizers and their high cost.

“The Global Soil Doctors Programme educates farmers about other ways to nourish plants without relying solely on fertilizers,” she explains.

With the education and tools from the programme, Davlatova is now helping other farmers to visually diagnose their soils and learn to implement crop rotation with leguminous species and incorporate plant residues to enhance soil organic matter instead of just using synthetic fertilizers.