Kalkine : A Comprehensive Research of Stock Investing and Market Insights

Kalkine's research team drives data-driven reports, blending discipline, extensive research, and technical expertise from seasoned analysts.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalkine has positioned itself as a prominent figure in the world of stock investing and market research. Kalkine primarily operates online, providing investors with recommendations on which stocks to buy, hold or sell along with stock market insights, analysis, and financial information.
Is Kalkine Research worth your money? These questions pop up in the mind of many, so read on as we bring you up to speed with this research firm.
Let’s look at few key features: -
* Establishment & Leadership: - Kalkine is an equities and stock market research firm founded in 2014 with its head office based in Sydney. It is a registered Australian company and its ACN 154 808 312 and Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) number is 425376. This AFS licence authorises Kalkine to provide general financial product advice. On a global scale, Kalkine Group has around 19k paid subscribers, indicating a level of popularity and trust among investors in different jurisdictions.
* Investment Philosophy: Kalkine's investment philosophy centers on identifying well-diversified companies with various investment themes, such as value-investing, growth investing, momentum-investing, and possibly others.
* Decision-Making Process: The decision-making process is based on both qualitative and quantitative factors. The goal is to identify research-driven attractive investment opportunities within the market for varied asset classes including stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and much more.
* Performance Reporting: Kalkine is quite transparent in reporting its yearly performance numbers on the website for respective research products backed by qualified third-party auditors to ensure credibility. The website provides updates on 'Sell' recommendations, enabling the audience to gauge percentage gains or losses incurred in each position.
It's important to note that while the information provided sheds light on Kalkine's claimed position and approach, it's essential for potential users or investors to conduct thorough research, including verifying the accuracy of the claims made and assessing the quality and relevance of the investment recommendations.
Kalkine’s portfolio performance showcases strength in our research offerings!
Kalkine publishes equity research reports as general advice on ASX-listed and globally listed stocks identified as the key opportunity areas for investors in this complex world of financial markets.
Guided by the core principles of transparency and creditability, Kalkine publishes its yearly portfolio performance versus benchmark index performance as verified by an independent external auditor or internal auditor. Over the years Kalkine’s portfolios have generated decent returns versus the benchmark indices. Embark your investment journey with us by signing up for a 7-day free trial! The performance summary for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 can be viewed as below: -
Kalkine Portfolio Performance (2021-2022)
* Kalkine Gold Portfolio achieved a return of 6.03% from 1st Feb 2021 to 31st Jan 2022, outperforming the benchmark index by 23.84%.
* Kalkine Technology Portfolio generated a return of 8.56% during the same period, surpassing the benchmark index by 20.77%.
* Kalkine Income Portfolio delivered a return of 18.75%, outperforming the benchmark index by 10.38%.
* Kalkine Growth Portfolio yielded a return of 17.62%, exceeding the benchmark index by 11.74%.
* Kalkine US Equities Portfolio saw a return of 7.60%, outperforming the benchmark index by 6.00%.
* Kalkine Healthcare Portfolio achieved a return of 15.10%, outperforming the benchmark index by 18.07%.
* Kalkine Stocks Under 20 Cents Portfolio generated a return of 14.78%, surpassing the benchmark index by 10.47%.
* Kalkine Global Green Energy Portfolio delivered a return of 14.21%, outperforming the benchmark index by 22.07%.
* Kalkine Global Fully Charged Portfolio yielded a return of 3.18%, exceeding the benchmark index by 11.27%.
* Kalkine American Technology Portfolio saw a return of 7.36%, outperforming the benchmark index by 4.98%.
* Kalkine's Global Big Money Portfolio achieved a return of 9.77%, surpassing the benchmark index by 22.22%.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
Source: Kalkine
Kalkine Portfolio Performance (2022-2023)
* Kalkine Gold Portfolio achieved a return of 15.32% from 1st Feb 2022 to 31st Jan 2023, outperforming the benchmark index by 3.33% during the same period.
* Kalkine Technology Portfolio generated a return of 1.29%, exceeding the benchmark index by 13.93%.
* Kalkine Income Portfolio delivered a return of 10.64%, outperforming the benchmark index by 4.89%.
* Kalkine Growth Portfolio yielded a return of 8.23%, surpassing the benchmark index by 15.40%.
* Kalkine US Equities Portfolio saw a return of 9.86%, outperforming the benchmark index by 17.73%.
* Kalkine Healthcare Portfolio achieved a return of 10.35%, outperforming the benchmark index by 2.00%.
* Kalkine Stocks Under 20 Cents Portfolio generated a return of 6.54%, exceeding the benchmark index by 13.72%.
* Kalkine Earning Hunter Portfolio delivered a return of 5.10%, surpassing the benchmark index by 12.53%.
* Kalkine Global Green Energy Portfolio achieved a return of 8.70%, outperforming the benchmark index by 41.95%.
* Kalkine Global Fully Charged Portfolio yielded a return of -3.13%, surpassing the benchmark index by 30.12%.
* Kalkine American Technology Portfolio saw a return of 6.44%, outperforming the benchmark index by 15.85%.
* Kalkine's Global Big Money Portfolio generated a return of 10.95%, exceeding the benchmark index by 6.32%.
Note 1: The performance numbers do not consider any transaction fees or charges levied
Note 2: Hypothetical performance may differ materially from results or returns ultimately achieved.
Note 3: Kalkine returns refer to the average returns of all the stocks covered during the period including dividend gains if any
Note 4: Kalkine’s Portfolio is hypothetical, and the performance figures are based on recommendations from Kalkine Reports using stock prices at the date of publication.
Note 5: Where a stock has been recommended multiple times, the average BUY price is taken into consideration.
Below are some of the recent winners and losers from Kalkine’s stock coverages in fundamental analysis reports over the past nine months. On average the top three gainers yielded 59.85% gains while the top three losers have resulted in -30.54% losses over the period. One of the top performing stocks, APM Human Services International Limited (ASX: APM) yielded 94.59%+ returns in a short span of less than a month.
Top 3 Gainers over the past 3 Months (12-Jan-2024 to 12-Apr-2024)
* APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (ASX: APM) achieved a gain of 94.59% from its average buy price of $0.74 on 22-Jan-2024 to its sell price of $1.440 on 19-Feb-2024.
* Genex Power Limited (ASX: GNX) experienced a gain of 45.71% with an average buy price of $0.18 on 12-Jan-2024, selling at $0.255 on 4-Mar-2024.
* Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX: VUK) saw a gain of 39.25% from its average buy price of $2.93 on 15-Jan-2024 to its sell price of $4.080 on 8-Mar-2024.
Top 3 Losers over the past 3 Months (12-Jan-2024 to 12-Apr-2024)
* Way2VAT Ltd. (ASX: W2V) suffered a loss of 34.38% based on its average buy price of $0.03 on 21-Feb-2024 compared to its sell price of $0.021 on 29-Feb-2024.
* 29Metals Limited (ASX: 29M) experienced a significant loss of 33.33% with an average buy price of $0.54 on 20-Mar-2024, selling at $0.375 on 27-Mar-2024.
* Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX: BTH) faced a loss of 23.91% from its average buy price of $0.23 on 28-Feb-2024 to its sell price of $0.175 on 11-Mar-2024.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
For medium-to-long term investors, Kalkine identifies ‘Model Portfolios’ to be an opportunity area for different types of audiences as general advice only. Kalkine’s theme-based model portfolios are visible on its website and the stock prices are tracked in an automated manner to present updated portfolio performance in an efficient manner.
The availability of theme-based model portfolios and automated tracking of stock prices can provide valuable insights and guidance to investors who are interested in specific investment themes or strategies.
Let’s have a look at the performance so far for respective portfolios launched in November-December 2022: -
THE BOTTOM LINE - Historical returns should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the associated risks and market conditions. In isolation, past performance does NOT guarantee future results, as various factors such as market changes, macroeconomic variables, or management decisions can lead to markedly different future performance.
Kalkine’s in-house research team is the core engine publishing data-driven tech-enabled reports for subscribers. The company’s disciplined approach, extensive fundamental research, and the technical eye is backed by a team of rich experienced analysts with professional background holding qualified certifications such as Master’s in Business Administration with specialization in Finance and or Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA). Also, our research team members are RG -146 certified for Tier 1 Generic Knowledge and Securities and Managed Investments - General Advice.
So that is how we can conclude that Kalkine is here to help investors make informed decisions in an efficient manner!
About Kalkine
Kalkine's business model is highly innovative and technology-driven, leveraging digital platforms and data science to provide insightful analysis to a diverse audience. By delivering research content through its proprietary platform, Kalkine aims to drive engagement and readership among its target audience. This approach likely fosters interaction, feedback, and collaboration, leading to a deeper understanding of market trends and investment opportunities for users.
