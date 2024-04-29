India IVF Market Update 2024: to Reach USD 4.6 billion by 2032, Claims AMR Report

India IVF Services 2024

Increases in infertility rates, technological advancements in IVF, and a rise in gamete donations drive the growth of the India IVF services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “India In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market by Gender (Female Infertility, Male Infertility, and Others), Procedure (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI-IVF), Non-ICSI-IVF, and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Cycle Type, (Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor), Thawed Cycle (Non-Donor), and Donor Egg IVF cycle) End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes) and Offering (IVF Drugs, IVF Media & Reagents and IVF and IUI Services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.08% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The growth of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market is driven by several factors such as the increase in the number of infertility cases, which is leading to a higher demand for effective treatments. In addition, the rise in technological advancements and rise in adoption of IVF procedures drives the market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• ART Fertility Clinics

• Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Bloom Fertility Centre

• Indira IVF Hospital Private Limited

• Iswarya Fertility Centers

• Nova IVF Fertility

• Gunasheela Fertility Center

• Chennai Fertility Centre

• Craft Hospital & Research Centre

• Bavishi Fertility Institute

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market. These players have adopted strategies such as business expansion, to increase their market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on gender, the female infertility segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increase in prevalence of female infertility due to multiple medical conditions such as age, fibroid development, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, ovulation disorders, damage associated with fallopian tubes, uterus, and problems associated with the cervix.

Based on procedure, the ICSI IVF segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for half of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed benefits associated with ICSI-IVF technique such as better fertilization and minimization of multi-nucleation since only one sperm and one egg is involved in this technique as well as there is no acrosome reaction taking place in this technique.

Based on cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue. The growth is attributed to improved success rates of fresh cycle IVF treatments. Moreover, fresh cycle IVF treatments offer greater flexibility, as they allow for multiple attempts if the first cycle is not successful, without the need for additional costly freezing and storage procedures.

However, the thawed IVF cycles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing use of cryopreservation techniques, combined with the advantages of flexibility, comparable success rates, cost-effectiveness, and fertility preservation.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fifths of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the availability of multiple fertility clinics. In addition, fertility clinics are specialized centers equipped with advanced technology and skilled medical professionals, offering a comprehensive range of fertility services, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg freezing, and gamete donation. Furthermore, the success rates of fertility clinics have also improved over the years due to advancements in technology and treatment protocols, thus boosting their reputation and attracting more patients.

Based on offering, the IVF and IUI services segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rise in infertility cases among men and women. In addition, the growing awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) also contributes to the dominance of this segment. As more people become aware of these advanced fertility treatments and their high success rates, the demand for IVF and IUI services rises.

