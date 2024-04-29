Thomson Federal Prison on Lock-Down After Contraband Influx
Another staff member should not have to be killed in the line of duty for Congress to pass legislation to protect staff from contaminated mail and contraband cell phones”THOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thomson federal prison has been placed on lock-down after a recent influx of contraband, including illegal drugs and cell phones, has been discovered within the facility. This year alone, 140 cellphones have been confiscated and eight staff members have been exposed to illegal drugs from inmates. The presence of fentanyl, a highly dangerous and addictive opioid, has also been detected within the prison walls. As a result, the need for Congress to take action and pass laws to protect staff has become urgent.
— Jon Zumkehr
The issue of illegal drugs and cell phones in federal prisons has been a growing concern, with recent events at Thomson Prison highlighting the severity of the problem. According to reports, over 140 cell phones have been confiscated this year alone, and eight staff members have been exposed to illegal drugs from inmates, resulting in their transfer to an outside hospital. The main culprit behind these incidents? Drones and drug-contaminated inmate mail. This not only puts the safety of staff at risk, but also compromises the security of the prison and the rehabilitation of inmates.
The discovery of fentanyl within Thomson prison is particularly alarming. This highly potent drug has been responsible for countless overdose deaths across the country and its presence within the prison poses a serious threat to both staff and inmates. It is imperative that Congress takes action to address this issue and pass laws that will provide better protection for staff and prevent the introduction of contraband into federal prisons.
In light of these recent events, the Thomson prison has been placed on lock-down and the Union and management are working together. The safety and well-being of staff and inmates is of utmost importance and measures are being taken to address the issue at hand. The need for Congress to act and pass laws to protect staff and prevent the influx of contraband into federal prisons is urgent and cannot be ignored.
The Thomson Federal prison lock-down serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of contraband within federal prisons and the need for action to be taken. The safety and security of staff and inmates must be a top priority and it is crucial that Congress takes action to address this issue. The Thomson prison lock-down indicates that immediate action is needed to protect the well-being of all individuals within the prison walls.
Last week, Senator Chuck Grassley introduced legislation aimed at addressing this issue and increasing penalties for those caught with cell phones inside federal prisons. The proposed bill would make it a felony offense to possess a cell phone in a federal prison.
The use of drones and inmate mail to smuggle in illegal drugs and cell phones has become a major concern for prison officials. The recent discovery of fentanyl inside Thomson prison has raised alarm bells, as this powerful opioid can be deadly even in small doses.
The bill is named for Correctional Lieutenant Osvaldo Albarati. He was targeted by inmates and murdered at a Federal Prison in 2013 in response to his continuous seizure of contraband phones. The inmate who placed a hit on him did it using a contraband cell phone.
Lieutenant Osvaldo Albarati Stopping Prison Contraband Act Senator Grassley (IA)
S. 1047: Cellphone Jamming Reform Act of 2023
H.R. 5266: Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act
