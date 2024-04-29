Board Member Sigal Zarmi Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Sigal has an impressive resume of board and executive leadership experiences, especially around technology, where utilizing a positive approach to risk governance is especially important.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Sigal Zarmi of New York City in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Sigal serves as a member of the board of directors of GoDaddy, ADT as a member of the audit committee, and HashiCorp, where she chairs the nomination/governance committee. In prior executive roles, Sigal was International CIO and Head of Transformation for Morgan Stanely and vice chairman and global chief information officer for PwC in New York, where she led technology strategy and delivery worldwide. She began her career with GE Capital, where she ultimately served as chief information officer – GE Capital Americas. Sigal also lends her expertise through service on non-profit boards and mentoring young talent. She earned her MBA from Columbia University and her BS in information technology from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.
“Sigal has an impressive resume of board and executive leadership experiences, especially around technology," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Utilizing a positive approach to risk governance is especially important as technology drives revolutionary changes."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“In this period of rapid change, every board director has to deeply understand how multiple risk factors might impact their company’s growth, operations, and culture,” said Ms. Sigal. “The DCRO Institute’s risk governance course focuses on value creation and positive risk management at a comprehensive, detailed, and global level with impressive subject matter experts.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®