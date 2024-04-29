Wayne Johnson, Congressional Candidate For Georgia’s 2nd District Brings Radio and TV Communications To His Campaign

Johnson will again be traveling all 30 counties in the district in his truck wrapped with “Stop the Stupid in Washington.”

Wayne Johnson, Republican Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

BAINBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, the first day for early voting in the Republican Primary, Dr. Wayne Johnson, candidate for Congress for all of Southwest and Middle Georgia, launches his “ Stop The Stupid In Washington” radio commercials on stations in Bainbridge, Thomasville and Macon, with a catchy jingle produced by country recording artists.

Also starting this week are TV streaming commercials being aired throughout southwest Georgia, setting forth why Wayne Johnson is running for Congress. These political ads feature Wayne in his campaign themed truck traveling to all 30 counties in the district. In this TV spot Wayne highlights having played an important role in President Trump’s administration.

At this time, Wayne is the first and only of the candidates for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional district who is using tried and true radio and TV to get his message out.

“I do hope that voters will find this means of communications to be both interesting and entertaining, and will lead them to learning more about my ideas and ideals, and why I wish to be of service to the people, families, farmers and businesses of this great part of Georgia and our nation”.

The Georgia state primary, which includes the Republican primary in the 2nd District, occurs on May 21st. Early voting for the primary begins April 29th and ends May 17th.

www.johnsoncongress.com

Campaign
Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc.
+1 478-324-8856
media@johnsoncongress.com

