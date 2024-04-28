STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE KILLING OF A 14-YEAR-OLD STUDENT FROM TALISAY CITY

The senseless killing of a fourteen-year-old student from Talisay City, who was reportedly answering self-learning modules in her home, is a reprehensible act of violence that deserves no place in our society. I condemn it in the strongest terms and urge our law enforcers to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.

My deepest condolences go out to the grieving family, and I stand in solidarity with the Department of Education in its call for justice. My office remains committed to collaborating with education stakeholders to ensure the uninterrupted safety of learning environments and the well-being of our students.