Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,987 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the killing of a 14-year-old student from Talisay City

PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release
April 27, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE KILLING OF A 14-YEAR-OLD STUDENT FROM TALISAY CITY

The senseless killing of a fourteen-year-old student from Talisay City, who was reportedly answering self-learning modules in her home, is a reprehensible act of violence that deserves no place in our society. I condemn it in the strongest terms and urge our law enforcers to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.

My deepest condolences go out to the grieving family, and I stand in solidarity with the Department of Education in its call for justice. My office remains committed to collaborating with education stakeholders to ensure the uninterrupted safety of learning environments and the well-being of our students.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the killing of a 14-year-old student from Talisay City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more