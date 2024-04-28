Pinoy food as a powerful marketing tool

LGUs MUST LEVEL UP LOCAL FLAVORS TO HELP BOOST TOURISM --SEN NANCY

...says PH street food is part of culinary experience

Sen Nancy Binay over the weekend urged local executives to help boost Philippine tourism by elevating the quality of street food experience for locals and tourists alike.

"Actually, untapped tourism potential ang street food culture. Dapat sinusuportahan natin yung mga maliliit na mga manininda kasi mahalagang bahagi din sila ng lokal na ekonomiya. The LGUs can help identify vending and no-vending zones para maayos din ang daloy ng tao at trapiko--lalo na ngayong buhay-na-buhay ang street food adventure," the senator pointed out.

Binay suggested that culinary experiences represent an important aspect of a tourist destination's initial impression, playing a significant role in influencing tourists' decisions to visit a place. Moreover, she noted that food tourism serves as a powerful marketing tool for shaping the image of a city or locality.

"Dahil na rin sa mga food vlogs sa social media, mas nakikilala na ang ating local food culture, lalo na yung mga fusion street foods na talagang dinadayo ng mga foodies at turista. Pinoy street food is not just a culinary experience but also an important part of the Filipinos' cultural and tourism landscape na maipagmamalaki natin. Kaya mahalagang naririyan din at nakaalalay ang LGUs," she said.

According to Binay, street food hawkers and vendors are almost always forced to illegally occupy sidewalks, pavements and public spaces because LGUs fall short of providing them with decent, clean, and safe vending zones.

She added that food hawkers are in constant fear of eviction, demolition, and harassments because they are regarded as illegal vendors without proper sanitation certifications, and business permits.

ELEVATE STREET FOOD STANDARDS

Binay added that LGUs can help boost tourism by helping food hawkers in terms of training, sanitation and safety practices, food preparation, handling and serving to elevate the quality of street food experience.

"Di ba, sa Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Da Lat (Vietnam), KL's Bukit Bintang and Jalan Alor, Seoul, Hongkong at ibang Asian countries, talagang dinadayo ang mga yan dahil sa street food nila? Kailangan lang natin ayusin at i-level up ang mga ganitong food markets, at tulungan din natin silang i-promote as a culinary destination. Marami tayong local flavors worth showcasing to the world," she noted.

Research indicates that positive street food experiences significantly influence tourists' perceptions of a destination, resulting in increased satisfaction, positive word-of-mouth recommendations, and a greater likelihood of returning to the destination.

"Sa totoo lang, we can draw valuable lessons from best practices observed in Iloilo, Bacolod, Pasig, or Makati, where strict adherence to food sanitation protocols ensures hygiene, food quality standards, and consumer safety blending it with tourism. Madalas kasi, ang tingin natin sa hawkers ay urban blight, eyesore, public nuisance, at cause of traffic--but they actually play a significant role as a culinary attraction " Binay shared.

The senator added that providing them with the necessary support, LGUs can ensure that street food remains a thriving and accessible aspect of a city's cultural heritage, benefiting both tourists and local communities.

"So, maraming mga katulad ni Diwata (Deo Balbuena) ang dapat bigyang tuon ng lokal na pamahalaan. Kung meron mang pagkukulang o deficiences sa kanilang mga permit, I suggest LGUs should assist them in resolving these issues, and find a win-win solution by engaging them in maintaining the cleanliness of their respective kitchen and dining areas," she noted.

"Malay natin, isang araw we can organize one big culinary event where LGUs from all over the country can showcase their best Filipino beef stews and local menus in one street food festival and call it, 'Jollyjeep Jamboree', 'Usok-Tusok', or 'Pares Olympics!' The possibilities are grand," Binay explained.