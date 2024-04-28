Villar: Agri engineers to spur industry growth

Sen. Cynthia Villar has acknowledged the Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers in their initiatives to reach their to achieve a food secured-Philippines.

"Your help and expertise will go a long way in moving our agriculture sector forward," said Villar.

"We have to expand economic opportunities for those who are engaged in agriculture such as our small farmers and fisherfolks as they are the ones providing us with food on our tables," she added.

According to Villar, the demand for agricultural production is vital for food security.

Because of this, this, she cited the need for us to continue helping the country's agricultural production in order to flourish.

Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on Agriculture and Food, was the Guest Speaker in the Opening of the 73rd Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers (PSABE) Annual National Convention, the 35th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week Celebration and the 19th International Agricultural Engineering Conference in Legazpi City, which was held on April 22 toi27.

Villar noted that our agriculture sector is challenged, and the Agricultural Biosystems Engineers' new approach and determination can help us solve the perennial problems confronting the industry.

Among the problems are our wasted agricultural products due to their perishableness, limited connection like roads, bridges, and logistics between production area and markets and lack of post-harvest technology mostly imported.

She also mentioned about the vulnerability towards extreme weather events such as drought and typhoons.

Vilar : Agri engineers, isusulong ang industry growth

KINILALA ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers sa kanilang mga pagsisikap na makamit ang isang 'food secured-Philippines.'

"Your help and expertise will go a long way in moving our agriculture sector forward," ayon kay Villar.

"We have to expand economic opportunities for those who are engaged in agriculture such as our small farmers and fisherfolks as they are the ones providing us with food on our tables," dagdag pa niya.

Pinahayag ni Villar namahalaga para sa food security ang demand sa agricultural production.

Sanhi nito, iginiit niya na kailangan nating ipagpatuloy ang pagtutulungan para tumaas ang ating agricultural production.

Guest Speaker si Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on Agriculture and Food, sa pagbubukas ng 73rd Philippine Society of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers (PSABE) Annual National Convention, aa 35th Philippine Agricultural Engineering Week Celebration at 19th International Agricultural Engineering Conference na ginanap sa Legazpi City noong April 22-27.

Binanggit din ni Villar namaraming hamon sa ating agriculture sector at ang bagong paraan at determinasyon ng ating mga Agricultural Biosystems Engineer ay malaki ang maitutulong sa pagresolba sa mga ito.

Kabilang sa mga hamon ay ang sumusunod- mga nasayang na agricultural product dahil sa pagkapanis, limited connection gaya ng mga kalsada, tulay at logistics sa production area at mga merkado at kakulangan sa post-harvest technology na kalimitan ay imported.

Inihayag din niya ang vulnerability sa extreme weather events gaya ng tagtuyot at mga bagyo.