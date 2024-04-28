AFTER PUNISHING HEAT, CHIZ WANTS GOV'T TO PREPARE FOR LA NIÑA

Sen. Chiz Escudero has issued a strong call for the government to take proactive measures in anticipation of the La Niña weather phenomenon to safeguard vulnerable communities and mitigate potential risks.

Escudero's pronouncement comes as the country's weather bureau, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), raises an "increasing probability" of La Niña developing later this year.

The senator said that the impending shift to La Niña, characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures and above-normal rainfall, demands comprehensive programs and early interventions to protect vulnerable sectors and ensure climate resilience.

"By acting now, we can better navigate the challenges posed by changing climate patterns and protect vulnerable communities and sectors, especially our farmers and fisherfolk," Escudero said in an interview over the weekend.

PAGASA earlier issued La Niña Watch to raise public awareness on the forthcoming weather phenomenon. To date, the weather bureau said La Nina has a 55-percent chance of developing in the next six months.

The last La Niña in the country lasted for three straight years, from September 2020 until early 2023, according to PAGASA.

Escudero also emphasized the need for responsible allocation of Calamity Funds as the nation grapples currently with El Niño and preparing for the impending La Niña weather phenomenon.

"Ayon sa pag-aaral ng PAGASA, kung El Niño tayo ngayon, ay La Niña naman tayo next year. Maaari ba 'wag nating ubusin lahat ng paghahanda natin para sa El Niño lamang dahil next year kabaliktaran 'yong dapat nating paghandaan. Ngayon ang tamang panahon para maghanda tayo para sa parating na La Niño," the senator pointed out.

"Dahil legal na pwedeng gastusin ang Calamity Funds para sa paghahanda sa isang kalamidad at hindi lamang sa aktwal na kalamidad kapag nand'yan na 'yan, atin nang paghandaan ang La Niña. Bukod diyan, tatamaan pa rin tayo ng ilan pang bagyo na tinataya ng PAGASA na nasa lima hanggang 10 bagyo pa sa loob ng taon," he added.

As the country braves itself for La Niña, the veteran lawmaker said the Department of Agriculture (DA) should ensure the provision of aid to farmers and fisherfolk whose livelihood had been affected by the El Niño disturbance.

"Sa ngayon ayuda na lamang ang pwedeng maibigay sa mga magkakasakit, sa nawalan ng hanap-buhay na mga magsasaka o mangingisda dahil dito sa El Niño. Ayuda na lamang 'yan para sa kanila pero hindi talaga para pigilan ang anumang masamang epekto ng El Niño dahil nangyayari na," Escudero said.

The intense heat caused by the El Niño phenomenon has inflicted a considerable damage on the country's agricultural sector, amounting to a staggering P4.39 billion, the DA said. The dry spell has also adversely affected a total of 85,232 farmers and fisherfolk across 11 regions.