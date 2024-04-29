Clarity Innovations Names Kelli Usé-Hull Senior Vice President of Growth
Newly-created role will accelerate Clarity’s work with U.S. national security community
Kelli brings business development experience and deep knowledge of the national security sector to this role. Investing in talented people like Kelli is central to our innovation and growth plans.”COLUMBIA, MD, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Innovations, a provider of advanced data and cyber analytics services and software to the U.S. national security community, announced today that it has named Kelli Usé-Hull Senior Vice President of Growth, a newly-created senior leadership role. Ms. Usé-Hull brings 15 years of marketing and business development experience in the national security community to this position, which she began in March. Ms. Usé-Hull comes to Clarity from Slingshot Aerospace where she was Vice President of Business Development.
— Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity
Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity, said, “Kelli brings proven business development experience and deep knowledge of the national security sector to this role. Investing in talented people like Kelli is central to our innovation and growth plans. Current and future customers will benefit from Kelli’s ability to understand and help achieve their business and mission goals.”
Kelli Usé-Hull said, “This is a rare opportunity to join a thriving firm that has remarkable growth potential. I’ve admired Clarity for years and am excited and humbled by this opportunity to join Wes’s team and lead the firm’s growth strategy. Heightened national security risks make Clarity’s advanced data and cyber analytics services and software ever more critical to the U.S. national security community.”
Founded in 2012, Clarity elevates warfighter effectiveness by blending national security mission expertise with commercial innovation and by helping the Government redefine its relationship to technology. Clarity’s mission is to connect people to the technology and tradecraft necessary to make our country, and our world, a better, safer place.
In December 2023, Clarity announced that it had received a strategic investment from Capitol Meridian Partners, a Washington, DC-based firm that invests at the nexus of government and commercial markets. The partnership will fuel Clarity’s growth and innovation in Department of Defense and Intelligence Community markets.
About Kelli Usé-Hull:
Kelli Usé-Hull is an Industry veteran with 15 years’ experience supporting the national security community, with the last nine years supporting the Intelligence Community and Special Operations. Ms. Usé-Hull began her career in business development at Raytheon working with domestic and international homeland security customers and deployed to the U.S./Mexico border to develop next-generation capabilities in support of the U.S. Border Patrol's mission.
In 2015, Ms. Usé-Hull became a Client Sales Executive at HP (HPE/DXC Technology and eventually Perspecta through acquisition) where she first began supporting the IC and the Combatant Commands, winning new business at NORAD/NORTHCOM and for national intelligence customers.
She oversaw growth for Avantus Federal’s Intelligence Community business, focusing on net-new growth, identifying potential acquisition targets, and supported the integration of 6 acquisitions (Data Works, Operational Intelligence, Lucid Perspectives, MissionTech Solutions, Occam's Razor Technologies, and Far Ridgeline Engagements) into the enterprise from 2020-2022. QinetiQ-US acquired Avantus Federal for $590M in November 2022.
Most recently, Ms. Usé-Hull served as Vice President of Business Development for Slingshot Aerospace, a venture capital backed space domain awareness start-up selling commercially available data and modeling and simulation tools to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.
Ms. Usé-Hull earned her BA in political science from Texas A&M University and her Master’s in National Security Policy Studies from The George Washington University. She serves on the Board of Directors for the National Capital Texas A&M Club and resides in Alexandria, VA with her husband, their three children, and two dogs.
*****
About Clarity Innovations
Clarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to empower end-users in support of the national security mission. Through innovations in transforming systems, empowering data, and delivering cyber dominance, Clarity creates game-changing capabilities for the next generation of warfighter. www.clarityinnovates.com
Kathi Knouse
Clarity Innovations
+1 443-583-4810
kknouse@clarityinnovates.com