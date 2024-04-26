Submit Release
News Search

There were 113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,004 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Premier King on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace

CANADA, April 26 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace:

“Each year on April 28, we pause to honour the memory of workers who have been injured or lost their lives through a workplace tragedy.

Employees in all fields, backgrounds and ages can fall victim to an incident that prevents them from working and living to their fullest. These incidents impact not only their lives but also their families, friends, colleagues, and communities. 

Every worker has the right to return home safe and sound at the end of the day. By working together – with employers, workers and our health and safety partners – we can prevent worker injuries and deaths before they occur.”

You just read:

Statement by Premier King on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more