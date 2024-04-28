PM inspects drought combat in Ninh Thuận

NINH THUẬN, VIETNAM, April 28 - Prime Minister Phạm MInh Chính surveyed the drought situation in Ninh Sơn District, inspected the Tân Mỹ irrigation project and directed the work of preventing and combating the impact of prolonged heat and drought in the south central province of Ninh Thuận during his trip to the locality on Sunday.

Seeing with his own eyes the drought situation on the large Mỹ Sơn field and checking the operation of the Tân Mỹ irrigation system, considered the most modern in Việt Nam at present, the Prime Minister stressed that in the coming time, it is forecast that more heat waves will come at greater intensity than the average of many previous years.

He requested Ninh Thuận to closely monitor the situation and implement measures to promptly and effectively respond to natural disasters and extreme weather, especially heat and drought, to minimise damage to production and impact on people's lives.

Ninh Thuận Province must effectively operate irrigation systems to proactively store water to ensure that it meets the minimum need for crops when water shortage occurs, and at the same time, survey and identify areas at risk of water shortage to proactively carry out solutions to ensure water supply for local residents.

It is necessary to dredge canals and reservoirs to restore and increase water storage capacity, and efficiently operate the Tân Mỹ irrigation system and other irrigation works to coordinate water supply and best meet the requirements for production and daily life, and prevent water loss and waste, Chính said.

He asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to focus key resources on developing irrigation lakes and keep updated on the drought situation in residential and farming areas to effectively support localities in drought prevention and control.

The Government leader affirmed that the Party and State will pay attention to removing water-related problems for Ninh Thuận. VNS