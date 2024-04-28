Precious significance of Điện Biên Phủ Victory

VIETNAM, April 28 - The nation will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the resounding Điện Biên Phủ Victory on May 7, 1954. This is the victory of the entire Vietnamese people and army in their nine-year resistance war against the French, leading to the Geneva Accords returning peace in Indochina. Sr Lt Gen Nguyễn Tân Cương, chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and deputy minister of National Defence, talks with Nguyên Nhung about the significance of the "world-shaking" victory.

Inner Sanctum: How do you evaluate the significance and lessons learned of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory for the current cause of protecting the country?

Although it was seven decades ago, the meaning and precious lessons learned from this important historical event still remain. They are a great source of encouragement for all our people in building and protecting the country today. It was the victory of the strength of "the entire people fighting the enemy" under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party and President Hồ Chí Minh.

The victory symbolises revolutionary heroism, representing intelligence, bravery, and the determination to fight and win for the independence and freedom of the nation.

The lessons learned include tactics; military art and science; political, ideological and advisory works, logistics and communication; coordination between agencies and units, between the front line and the rear, between free zones and temporarily enemy-occupied zones; how to promote great national unity and international solidarity; and how to build political and armed forces.

Inner Sanctum: How has the Ministry of National Defence prepared for the upcoming 70th anniversary of the victory?

The ministry has proactively coordinated with Điện Biên Province and relevant ministries and branches to urgently implement comprehensively assigned tasks with the highest quality.

Firstly, we preside over and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and Điện Biên Province to organise training forces for military parades to serve the anniversary.

Secondly, we have asked relevant bodies to organise multiple cultural and sports activities to publicise and promote knowledge and educate people on the glorious revolutionary tradition of the nation.

Thirdly, we have held political activities, exchanges, discussions, and scientific seminars about the anniversary. In particular, under the direction of the Party Central Committee Secretariat, the ministry presided over and coordinated with the Central Publicity Department, the Ministry of Public Security, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Điện Biên Province to organise a national-level scientific conference entitled "Điện Biên Phủ Victory with the cause of building and protecting the socialist Việt Nam", on April 11 in Điện Biên Phủ City.

Finally, the ministry has led and directed relevant units to extensively work on public mobilisation to carry out activities on "Paying Debt of Gratitude” [to those who made great services for the nation].

We supported the construction of Điện Biên primary and secondary schools in Thanh Xương Commune, Điện Biên District; the construction of 200 "Houses of Solidarity", nearly 100 "Houses of Gratitude", "Comrades Houses" and "Community Activity Houses", with a total value of nearly US$4 million.

We coordinated with the War Veterans Association of Việt Nam to carefully organise a meeting between Party and State leaders with representatives of veterans and youth volunteers participating in the resistance war against the French, as well as with the Ministry of Public Security to ensure security and safety for commemorative celebrations.

Inner Sanctum: What are the most important messages that the Ministry of National Defence wants to convey through the anniversary of the victory?

The anniversary is an occasion that the entire Party, military and people review our glorious traditions in the resistance wars against foreign invasion, for national independence and reunification. What brought us to victory in the patriotic wars will also bring us to success in peace, national construction and development.

Therefore, the first and also the biggest message is a firm belief in the revolutionary path, as well as guidelines for building and developing the country by the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the strength of the people.

Second is to uphold the spirit of patriotism and great national unity, as President Hồ Chí Minh said: "Unity, unity, great unity; Success, success, great success."

The third aspect is to have a high spirit and determination, and a desire for national independence associated with socialism, making Việt Nam a strong country with prosperous people and a fair, democratic, civilised society. We must have faith in Vietnamese people's bravery, intelligence and military art to contribute to a strong, thriving and happy nation.

The final message is to consistently uphold the noble international spirit, closely combine national strength with the power of the times to build and develop the country and to firmly defend the Fatherland of the Socialist Việt Nam. VNS