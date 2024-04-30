Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2024
Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leadersSACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2024 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 23rd year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.
Featured in Government Technology’s May/June issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state and local CIOs and agency leaders and nonprofit and education executives working to keep the public sector operating efficiently in service of residents across the country. See the full list of winners below.
“The GT Top 25 is an inspiring group of people who are standouts in their field,” said Noelle Knell, executive editor of Government Technology. “They work to move their agencies and institutions boldly toward the future, and they provide a road map for others who are committed to tech-powered transformation.”
Read the winners’ stories here.
Government Technology’s 2024 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:
Laura Clark, CIO, Mich.
Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Scott Evans, Fire Chief, Atlantic City, N.J.
Katrina Flory, CIO, Ohio
Michael Gregg, CISO, N.D.
Amy Huffman, Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
Lisa Jammer, Chief People and Culture Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources
Vince Kellen, CIO, UC San Diego, Calif.
Bob Leek, CIO, Clark County, Nev.
Graig Lubsen, Director of Communications and External Affairs, Indiana Office of Technology
Michael Makstman, CISO, San Francisco, Calif.
Rob Mancini, CIO, Prince William County, Va.
Kristin Montgomery, CIO and Director, Division of Enterprise Information Services, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Doug Murdock, CIO, Hawaii
Amy Nieves, Former Executive Director, Philadelphia Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities
Sam Orth, CTO, Columbus, Ohio
Kenyatta Powers-Rucker, CIO, Maryland Department of Human Services
Katy Ruckle, CDO, Wash.
Hong Sae, CIO, Roseville, Calif.
Sabra Schneider, CIO, Bellevue, Wash.
Bill Smith, CIO, Alaska
Cole Sousa, CIO, Florida Department of Children and Families
Mike Watson, CISO, Va.
Heather Weir, Director of Strategy, Performance and Administration, Colorado Office of Information Technology
Nan Williams, Executive Director, Arizona Technology Education Association
Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 600 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve services to residents and transform internal operations.
