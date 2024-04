Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2024

Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leaders

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2024 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 23rd year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.Featured in Government Technology’s May/June issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state and local CIOs and agency leaders and nonprofit and education executives working to keep the public sector operating efficiently in service of residents across the country. See the full list of winners below.“The GT Top 25 is an inspiring group of people who are standouts in their field,” said Noelle Knell, executive editor of Government Technology. “They work to move their agencies and institutions boldly toward the future, and they provide a road map for others who are committed to tech-powered transformation.”Read the winners’ stories here Government Technology’s 2024 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:Laura Clark, CIO, Mich.Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityScott Evans, Fire Chief, Atlantic City, N.J.Katrina Flory, CIO, OhioMichael Gregg, CISO, N.D.Amy Huffman, Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion AllianceLisa Jammer, Chief People and Culture Officer, Texas Department of Information ResourcesVince Kellen, CIO, UC San Diego, Calif.Bob Leek, CIO, Clark County, Nev.Graig Lubsen, Director of Communications and External Affairs, Indiana Office of TechnologyMichael Makstman, CISO, San Francisco, Calif.Rob Mancini, CIO, Prince William County, Va.Kristin Montgomery, CIO and Director, Division of Enterprise Information Services, California Department of Corrections and RehabilitationDoug Murdock, CIO, HawaiiAmy Nieves, Former Executive Director, Philadelphia Mayor's Office for People with DisabilitiesSam Orth, CTO, Columbus, OhioKenyatta Powers-Rucker, CIO, Maryland Department of Human ServicesKaty Ruckle, CDO, Wash.Hong Sae, CIO, Roseville, Calif.Sabra Schneider, CIO, Bellevue, Wash.Bill Smith, CIO, AlaskaCole Sousa, CIO, Florida Department of Children and FamiliesMike Watson, CISO, Va.Heather Weir, Director of Strategy, Performance and Administration, Colorado Office of Information TechnologyNan Williams, Executive Director, Arizona Technology Education AssociationGovernment Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 600 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve services to residents and transform internal operations.About Government Technology | www.govtech.com Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.