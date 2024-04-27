Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Lapu-Lapu Day

CANADA, April 27 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary of Anti-Racism Initiatives, has released the following statement in celebration of Lapu-Lapu Day:

“As the proud daughter of Filipino immigrants and the first Filipino elected to the B.C. legislature, I would like to wish all my fellow Filipinos a happy Lapu-Lapu Day! Not only does this day mark a significant date in Filipino history, but it is also an opportunity for us to celebrate the many contributions this community has made to British Columbia.

“Lapu-Lapu was an Indigenous leader of the Philippines, often recognized as the first Filipino hero. He and his forces defeated would-be colonizers in the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521, cementing his legacy of bravery and resistance against oppression.

“In celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, we not only honour the memory of this leader, but also acknowledge the importance of recognizing and preserving Filipino cultural heritage. It is an opportunity for everyone in B.C. to explore the history, traditions, food and culture of Filipinos, and celebrate resilience, unity and the enduring spirit of those who have fought for justice and equality.

“Our strength lies in our diversity. So, let us come together and reaffirm our commitment to promoting inclusivity, understanding and appreciation for the many cultures that make B.C. such a rich and vibrant place.”