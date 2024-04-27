Acting President urges An Giang to pool resources for development

VIETNAM, April 27 -

AN GIANG Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with voters in Thoại Sơn district and Long Xuyên city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 27, ahead of the 15th National Assembly’s 7th session.

Xuân told them that thanks to the efforts and directions of the Party Central Committee, the NA and Government, the country has basically achieved significant results in socio-economic development, with the macro-economy remaining stable and inflation under control in the first quarter of 2024.

About issues raised by voters, such as climate change adaptation, transport infrastructure, crime prevention, she assured them that they are also concerns of the Party, Government and NA leaders, which will be further monitored by the provincial NA delegation.

The State leader wished that the provincial authorities would continue to leverage existing strengths to develop agriculture rapidly, effectively and sustainably, bringing high economic value to farmers.

An Giang should pool resources to increase the proportion of industry, trade and services in its economic structure, thus helping to create more jobs, increasing local income and budget revenue, ultimately leading to sustainable development, she said. VNS