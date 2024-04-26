ILCC Highlights Alcohol Awareness Month

ILLINOIS, April 26 - April is Alcohol Awareness Month in the United States. Alcohol Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption through activities, events, educational materials, and conversations to create effective strategies for preventing alcohol-related problems.





Alcohol Awareness Month focuses on several key aspects of alcohol awareness, such as:





• Health Risks: Inform the public of the impact alcohol has on the mind and body.

• Underage Drinking: Raise awareness about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking, and provide the public with resources to help educate young people, parents, educators, and the community on ways to prevent underage alcohol use and.

• Community Involvement: Promote and attend events that address alcohol-related issues and create a community to foster positive change and develop solutions for the public and the youth.

• Alcoholism and Addiction: Support and educate those struggling with alcohol dependency and having discussions focused on addiction through the eyes of a child.

• Responsible Drinking: Encourage responsible alcohol consumption and drinking in moderation and providing ways to stay safe by planning with designated drivers.





"One of the ILCC's priorities is to educate the public, and especially youth, about the risk factors associated with abusing alcohol and underage drinking. If we can save one young person from the dangers of alcohol, then all the work and energy we put into promoting alcohol awareness is worth it," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.









About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.



