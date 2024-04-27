Submit Release
DOH approves reopening of Alyssandra Lumpia Express in ʻAiea

Posted on Apr 26, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Alyssandra Lumpia Express a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Alyssandra Lumpia Express, located at 98-199 Kamehameha Highway, ʻAiea, received a red placard on April 25, 2024 and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on April 26, 2024 and found all violations were resolved.

The food establishment was advised to continue to maintain proper drainage of wastewater into the approved sanitary sewage system.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. Department of Health food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.    

