Measles Case Investigation Update

For Immediate Release April 26, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

Following a confirmed case of measles, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in coordination with Public Health Madison & Dane County and Rock County Public Health, are working to identify and directly notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

The investigation has identified the following exposure locations in public settings for which a full list of exposed people cannot be obtained.

Individuals who were at the following locations may have been exposed to measles.

Kwik Trip, 603 W. Madison Ave. Milton, WI , on Sunday April 21, 2024, between 2:30 and 5 p.m.

SSM Health Dean Medical Group - Janesville, 3200 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI, on Monday, April 22, 2024, between 1 and 5 p.m., and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

uBreakiFix, 2810 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI on Monday, April 22, 2024 between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Noodles and Co., 110 Limestone Pass, Cottage Grove, WI on Monday, April 22, 2024 between 5:15 and 7:45 p.m.

People at these locations during those dates and times should check their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination status as soon as possible. Wisconsin residents can find their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Instructions are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. If you are unable to access your records, please contact your doctor’s office or your local health department.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for up to two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. After exposure to someone with measles, symptoms can take from seven to 21 days to show up.

Symptoms of measles include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (“pink eye”)

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If you develop any symptoms of measles, stay home (do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call your doctor’s office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions so that other patients are not exposed to the virus. For free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or community clinic near you, dial 211.

The MMR vaccine is available at area doctor’s offices or clinics, local health departments, and some local pharmacies. If you do not have health insurance, or your insurance may not cover vaccines, the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults programs may be able to help.

For more information about measles, visit the DHS measles webpage. Additional information regarding this investigation will be released as necessary.