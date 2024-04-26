HRPA Announces Assad Mallick as new Board Chair

Toronto, ON, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is announcing the appointment of Assad Mallick as the new Chair of the HRPA Board of Directors. Assad brings to the role a wealth of experience and an unwavering dedication to the HR profession.

Over the past 20 years, Assad has held numerous accomplished roles in HR and Total Rewards in a variety of industries, including high-tech, telco, pharmaceutical retail, financial services, entertainment, and total well-being. He has worked across Canada and had accountability and managed teams across the globe. The brands he has worked for include: RBC, Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shoppers Drug Mart, Aviva Insurance, Cineplex and LifeWorks.

In addition, he has held several volunteer and Board roles with the David Suzuki Foundation, HR Council for the not-for-profit sector, Oak Valley Health and WINS.

“The HRPA is thrilled to have Assad’s visionary leadership during such an important and transformative moment as we execute Vision 2027,” said Jodi Kovitz, HRPA CEO. “Assad’s steadfast focus on “purpose” and “impact” will be instrumental as we seek to make a positive impact as the regulator and association of the HR profession.”

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is empowering members and inspiring prosperity, elevating the human in HR. The HRPA ensures that its 24,000 members and students have the most up-to-date tools and the advanced skills to lead workplaces into the future. HRPA regulates HR professionals in Ontario and members are held to the province’s highest standards, so Ontario’s workplaces can unlock business growth and optimize employee potential.

