South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Confesses in Her New Book that She Killed Her Young Dog

This is Cricket, the dog Noem killed.

Interviews are available

There’s no rational and plausible excuse for Noem shooting a juvenile dog for normal puppy-like behavior.”
— Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action
WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR CONSIDERATION
________________________________________
Contact: Wayne Pacelle at (202) 420-0446 | wayne@animalwellnessaction.org
________________________________________

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

As news media continue to cover the breaking story about South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s revelation about shooting a “hated” 14-month-old dog named Cricket and her shooting—twice—a family goat, please see this story for context:

https://www.the-sun.com/news/11198929/kristi-noem-confesses-killed-dog-new-book/

This quote from Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, is available for your original use:

“There’s no rational and plausible excuse for Noem shooting a juvenile dog for normal puppy-like behavior. If she is unable to handle an animal, ask a family member or a neighbor to help. If training and socializing the dog doesn’t work, then give the dog to a more caring family or to a shelter for adoption. Raising and caring for a dog takes patience and kindness. Tens of millions of Americans who know and love dogs have to wonder about a person who expresses hatred for a young female dog and kills her."

Mr. Pacelle is available for interviews and additional quotes or information at wayne@animalwellnessaction.org.

ABOUT
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. X: @AWAction_News

The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter

Wayne Pacelle Pacelle
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
+1 202-420-0446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Confesses in Her New Book that She Killed Her Young Dog

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Pacelle Pacelle
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
+1 202-420-0446
Company/Organization
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
611 Pennsylvania Ave SE #136
Washington, District of Columbia, 20003
United States
+1 202-821-5686
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Confesses in Her New Book that She Killed Her Young Dog
National Park Service Pulls Back on Plan to Depopulate Wild Horses from Theodore Roosevelt NP
Federal plan to Shoot Half-Million Barred Owls Impractical and a Prescription for Incidental Kills of 15 Owl Species
View All Stories From This Author