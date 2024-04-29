South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Confesses in Her New Book that She Killed Her Young Dog
There's no rational and plausible excuse for Noem shooting a juvenile dog for normal puppy-like behavior.
— Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action
As news media continue to cover the breaking story about South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s revelation about shooting a “hated” 14-month-old dog named Cricket and her shooting—twice—a family goat, please see this story for context:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/11198929/kristi-noem-confesses-killed-dog-new-book/
This quote from Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, is available for your original use:
“There’s no rational and plausible excuse for Noem shooting a juvenile dog for normal puppy-like behavior. If she is unable to handle an animal, ask a family member or a neighbor to help. If training and socializing the dog doesn’t work, then give the dog to a more caring family or to a shelter for adoption. Raising and caring for a dog takes patience and kindness. Tens of millions of Americans who know and love dogs have to wonder about a person who expresses hatred for a young female dog and kills her."
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. X: @AWAction_News
The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter
