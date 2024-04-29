Ahiflower® Now Authorized in Turkey: A Milestone for Natures Crops International and Phytonet
Ahiflower's entry into the Turkish market is a landmark achievement in sustainable health innovation.WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natures Crops International (NCI), exclusive suppliers of Ahiflower® oil, along with their E European and Balkan distribution partner, Phytonet, are pleased to announce Ahiflower oil, a plant-based omega-rich alternative to fish oil, has been officially authorized by Turkish authorities for use in dietary supplements and functional foods. This achievement marks the introduction of Ahiflower oil to the Turkish market, a testament to their commitment to provide innovative, sustainable, and scientifically supported health products.
Natures Crops International, in partnership with Phytonet, demonstrated Ahiflower's safety and health benefits to meet Turkey’s rigorous regulatory standards. With this authorization, Phytonet is eager to bring Ahiflower's unique blend of omega-3-6-9 fatty acids, which supports optimal health, to consumers in Turkey.
Andrew Hebard, Founder & CEO at Natures Crops International, expressed his enthusiasm: "Receiving authorization for Ahiflower oil in Turkey represents a significant achievement for NCI and Phytonet. It underscores our commitment to advancing natural health products that not only benefit human health but also protect the environment."
Hebard continued, “Our appreciation and gratitude to the Phytonet team and the Turkish authorities who made this possible. The opportunities this new market presents and the positive impacts Ahiflower will have on the health of Turkish consumer is significant. Being able to introduce a deeply researched and science-based, plant-derived alternative to fish oil into this important market is very exciting. The global supply of fish oil has become of increasing concern to brands and their customers, and we believe Ahiflower can be part of the solution to sustainable supplies and pricing.”
Cem Aydogan, Founder and CEO at Phytonet, commented on the expansion, "The entrance to the Turkish market plays an important role in our strategic growth. It allows us to tap into new opportunities and introduce our advanced, plant-based products to a market that is increasingly aware of and seeking sustainable health solutions."
The Ahiflower crop is regeneratively grown by independently qualified farmers to ensure purity and traceability. NCI’s B-Corp certification affirms Ahiflower oil’s eco-friendly status — unique so far among omega-3 ingredient suppliers. The oil is uniquely rich in omega-3 stearidonic acid (SDA) and omega-6 gamma linolenic acid (GLA), supporting heart, brain, skin, and immune health.
For more information about Natures Crops International and Ahiflower, visit www.naturescrops.com & www.ahiflower.com.
About Phytonet and Natures Crops International
Natures Crops International (NCI), a specialty oilseed grower and producer, is the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of Ahiflower oil. NCI and Phytonet are leaders in the development and supply of sustainable plant-based health ingredients. Committed to innovation and quality, each company’s mission is to enhance human health through natural, effective products that care for our planet.
