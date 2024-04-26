Appili Therapeutics Announces Additional Bridge Loan from Bloom Burton & Co.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced it has secured additional bridge financing in the amount of C$300,000 (the “Bridge Loan”) from Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. (the “Lender”). The Bridge Loan evidenced by a grid promissory note in favor of the Lender pursuant to which further advances may be made from time to time as agreed to by the Company and the Lender, subject to any requisite regulatory and third party consents.

The Bridge Loan will be used primarily for working capital and general administrative purposes and bears interest at 10% per annum (to be accrued on a quarterly basis and capitalized against the principal loan amount). The principal amount of the Bridge Loan, together with all accrued and capitalized interest, will be due and repayable in full upon the earlier of: (a) April 26, 2025; and (b) the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined in the Bridge Loan) of the Company.

The Company may require additional financing prior to the closing of the Company’s proposed acquisition by Aditxt, Inc. (as announced on April 2, 2024) or as may otherwise be required to satisfy the Company’s obligations as they become due.

The Lender is considered to be a “related party” of the Company, and the Bridge Loan is considered to be a “related party transaction” for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Pursuant to MI 61-101, the Company will file a material change report providing disclosure in relation to the Bridge Loan under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Bridge Loan as the details of the Bridge Loan were not settled until shortly prior to the closing, and the Company wished to complete the Bridge Loan on an expedited basis for business reasons. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons (as both such terms are defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", including with respect to the proposed use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as “may “, “would”, “could “, “should”, “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to repay the amount under the Bridge Loan, the closing of the proposed transaction with Aditxt, Inc. and those risks listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 23, 2023 and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jenna McNeil, Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager

Appili Therapeutics

E: JMcNeil@AppiliTherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Don Cilla, Pharm.D. M.B.A.

Appili Therapeutics

E: Info@AppiliTherapeutics.com