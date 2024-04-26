Almaden Files Form 20-F Documentation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; (OTCQB: AAUAF) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 are available on the Company's website at http://www.almadenminerals.com.



Shareholders of the Company may also request a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements and Form 20-F free of charge by contacting 604-689-7644 or by e-mail to info@almadenminerals.com.

