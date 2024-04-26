Looking back and looking forward on our beach monitoring season

Puget Sound is home to almost 4.2 million people, and many of us enjoy visiting our local beaches. Sometimes our beaches can also harbor harmful bacteria, which is why our Beach Environmental Assessment, Communication and Health — or BEACH — program works with partners and volunteers to test water quality at popular beaches across Puget Sound every summer.

We strive to reduce the risk of illness caused by fecal bacteria found in the water. Fecal bacteria are found in human and animal feces (poop). Our BEACH team tests water samples for bacteria levels to determine if a beach meets the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) safe swimming standards.

Monitoring popular marine beaches for fecal bacteria helps local health officials issue swim advisories when needed.

Results from summer 2023 beach monitoring

Every year we analyze the previous years’ data and publish our results online. Read our 2023 BEACH Program report for a year-end, county-by-county wrap up for all marine beaches we monitored last year.

Throughout the 2023 summer swimming season, the BEACH Program coordinated bacterial testing at 57 popular Washington beaches across Puget Sound and the coast. Beaches either passed or failed weekly water quality tests based on the levels of fecal bacteria, set by the EPA, in water samples.

Bacteria at the beach can come from many hard-to-trace sources, including dog poop left behind, failing septic or sewer systems, illegally discarded boat holding tanks, pollution from streams and even dirty baby diapers. With so many possible contributing sources, last year 86 percent — 49 out of 57— of core beaches that were sampled met EPA’s swimming standard and stayed open for water recreation all summer long.

To reach our goal of keeping beaches open we need everyone’s help.

Ways to get involved

We are getting ready for the upcoming 2024 sampling season, and we need your help! There are three ways you can get involved to help us with a successful beach season:

Send us comments on the 2024 draft beach monitoring list. This year we plan to sample 52 beaches. Are we missing a popular beach in your area? Email your feedback to heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov.

on the 2024 draft beach monitoring list. This year we plan to sample 52 beaches. Are we missing a popular beach in your area? Email your feedback to heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov. Participate in community science. Many of our partners rely on community science volunteers to help collect and process water samples. If you are interested in helping, contact the BEACH Program for a list of volunteer groups in your area.

Many of our partners rely on community science volunteers to help collect and process water samples. If you are interested in helping, contact the BEACH Program for a list of volunteer groups in your area. Help your beach. Follow our tips to help keep your beach clean and safe for recreation.

Sign up for our BEACH email list to receive updates about marine beach advisories and closures. Visit our website for more information about our BEACH program.