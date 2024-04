"POLICE KILLERS TWO: 21 GUNS" BY JOSEPH SHELTON EL - A GRIPPING TALE OF INTRIGUE AND SUSPENSE

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Joseph Shelton EL's latest book, "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns," published on November 6, 2023, promises readers an exhilarating journey into the world of espionage, betrayal, and high-stakes action.In this riveting thriller, former Navy SEAL Joseon Hawkins finds himself thrust into a perilous mission orchestrated by the CIA director. Tasked with assembling a covert team, Hawkins must confront a network of secret white supremacist scientists and assassins embedded within law enforcement and government ranks. Their nefarious objective? Unleashing a deadly virus that threatens global catastrophe.However, as Hawkins delves deeper into the mission, he becomes ensnared in a treacherous web of deceit and conspiracy. When the CIA director is brutallymurdered, Hawkins finds himself framed for the crime, pursued by law enforcement and military commandos alike. "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns" delivers a relentless and gritty narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, blending elements of suspense, action, and seduction.Joseph Shelton EL's masterful storytelling captivates audiences, weaving a narrative that feels both chillingly realistic and shockingly true. "Police KillersTwo: 21 Guns" is a testament to his ability to craft compelling characters and intricate plots that resonate with readers long after the final page is turned.Readers can purchase "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns" on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.Book Link: https://amzn.asia/d/6mQSfUT