"POLICE KILLERS TWO: 21 GUNS" BY JOSEPH SHELTON EL - A GRIPPING TALE OF INTRIGUE AND SUSPENSE
EINPresswire.com/ --
Joseph Shelton EL's latest book, "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns," published on November 6, 2023, promises readers an exhilarating journey into the world of espionage, betrayal, and high-stakes action.
In this riveting thriller, former Navy SEAL Joseon Hawkins finds himself thrust into a perilous mission orchestrated by the CIA director. Tasked with assembling a covert team, Hawkins must confront a network of secret white supremacist scientists and assassins embedded within law enforcement and government ranks. Their nefarious objective? Unleashing a deadly virus that threatens global catastrophe.
However, as Hawkins delves deeper into the mission, he becomes ensnared in a treacherous web of deceit and conspiracy. When the CIA director is brutally
murdered, Hawkins finds himself framed for the crime, pursued by law enforcement and military commandos alike. "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns" delivers a relentless and gritty narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, blending elements of suspense, action, and seduction.
Joseph Shelton EL's masterful storytelling captivates audiences, weaving a narrative that feels both chillingly realistic and shockingly true. "Police Killers
Two: 21 Guns" is a testament to his ability to craft compelling characters and intricate plots that resonate with readers long after the final page is turned.
Readers can purchase "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns" on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
Book Link: https://amzn.asia/d/6mQSfUT
Joseph Shelton
Joseph Shelton EL's latest book, "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns," published on November 6, 2023, promises readers an exhilarating journey into the world of espionage, betrayal, and high-stakes action.
In this riveting thriller, former Navy SEAL Joseon Hawkins finds himself thrust into a perilous mission orchestrated by the CIA director. Tasked with assembling a covert team, Hawkins must confront a network of secret white supremacist scientists and assassins embedded within law enforcement and government ranks. Their nefarious objective? Unleashing a deadly virus that threatens global catastrophe.
However, as Hawkins delves deeper into the mission, he becomes ensnared in a treacherous web of deceit and conspiracy. When the CIA director is brutally
murdered, Hawkins finds himself framed for the crime, pursued by law enforcement and military commandos alike. "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns" delivers a relentless and gritty narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, blending elements of suspense, action, and seduction.
Joseph Shelton EL's masterful storytelling captivates audiences, weaving a narrative that feels both chillingly realistic and shockingly true. "Police Killers
Two: 21 Guns" is a testament to his ability to craft compelling characters and intricate plots that resonate with readers long after the final page is turned.
Readers can purchase "Police Killers Two: 21 Guns" on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
Book Link: https://amzn.asia/d/6mQSfUT
Joseph Shelton
AMZ Kindle Direct Publishing
Sheltonsrjoseph@gmail.com